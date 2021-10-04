EPC expands 40 V eGaN FET product line

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, a leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride on silicon (eGaN) power FETs and ICs, has advanced the performance capability of low voltage, off-the-shelf gallium nitride transistors with the introduction of the EPC2069 (1.6 mΩ typical, 40 V) eGaN FET.

The EPC2069 is suitable for applications with demanding requirements for high power density performance including 48 V – 54 V input servers. Lower gate charges and zero reverse recovery losses enable high frequency operation of 1 MHz, and beyond, at high efficiency in a tiny 10.6 mm2 footprint for state-of-the-art power density. The EPC2069 can support 48V – 12V DC-DC solutions ranging from 500 W to 2 kW and exceed 98 per cent efficiency. The use of eGaN devices in both the primary side and the secondary side are required to achieve maximum power density > 4000 W/in3

Alex Lidow, EPC’s co-founder and CEO, said: “The EPC2069 is perfectly designed for the secondary side of the LLC DC-DC converter from 40 V – 60 V to 12 V, which is becoming very common for the new 48 V – 54 V input servers required for high density computing applications such as artificial intelligence and gaming. This 40-volt device offers both smaller size and reduced parasitics compared with previous-generation 40 V GaN FETs and at lower cost; thus, offering designers both improved performance and cost savings.”

The EPC90139 development board is a 40 V maximum device voltage, 40 A maximum output current, half bridge with onboard gate drives, featuring the EPC2069 eGaN FETs. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation of the EPC2069. Both the EPC2069 and EPC90139 are available to order from Digi-Key.