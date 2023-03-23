EPC agreement expands Anglia GaN portfolio

Anglia Components PLC has significantly expanded its portfolio of power solutions following the signing of a distribution agreement for the UK and Ireland with EPC (Efficient Power Conversion), a leading provider of gallium nitride (GaN)-based power management technology.

Anglia offers its customers a full portfolio of the mainstream power technologies, including Silicon MOSFET and Silicon Carbide, and GaN, allowing them to select the solution that is most appropriate to their design from a size, efficiency, and cost perspective. The addition of EPC enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN) FETs and ICs strengthens Anglia’s range particularly in the low voltage (sub-400V) end of the market. In many applications, EPC eGaN devices deliver lower system cost, higher performance and greater power density.

John Bowman, marketing director of Anglia, explained: “Power is attracting considerable focus from our customers at the moment. Their concern is driven both by environmental and economic considerations. EPC impressed us as a company that is pro-active in its approach to the market, anticipating customers questions about adopting this technology and helping them on the design journey to a smaller, more efficient system design. Our FAE team is benefitting from this approach as they undergo comprehensive and in-depth training on the range.”

Stefan Werkstetter, vice president Sales EMEA at EPC added: “We believe in developing relationships with channel partners with strong local expertise and wide and deep customer relationships in their region. Anglia fits that mould perfectly, with an exceptional FAE team and great traction in the UK and Ireland market. Our eGaN technology is widely applicable in industrial applications, including DC-DC converters, motor drive, medical, wireless power, server, 5G, solar, class-D audio and general comms infrastructure designs, all areas where Anglia is strong. We believe that they will be very successful in collaborating with customers to ensure that they achieve the potential that eGaN technology can offer.”

