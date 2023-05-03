Entry deadline extended for the Electronics Industry Awards

Due to popular demand the Electronics Industry Awards has extended the deadline for entries and nominations to 12th May 2023.
The awards are free to enter and the winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden on Thursday 19th October 2023.
The awards celebrate innovation and achievements in the electronic components industry – and there are a wide range of categories to choose from, so please see the full list below.
It only takes a few minutes to enter and it’s a fantastic way to gain much-deserved recognition for either yourself, your team, a colleague, your organisation, a product/service or a project. So, don’t delay – visit https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/ to make your entry.
Categories for the 2023 Electronics Industry Awards:
PRODUCT AWARDS
- Aerospace/Military/Defence Product of the Year
- Automotive Product of the Year
- Display Product of the Year
- Embedded Solution Product of the Year
- Enclosure Product of the Year
- Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year
- Interconnection Product of the Year
- Internet of Things Product of the Year
- Medical Product of the Year
- Power Product of the Year
- Semiconductor Product of the Year
- Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year
BUSINESS AWARDS
- Academic Support
- Best Customer Service
- Distributor of the Year
- Electronics Manufacturer of the Year
- Excellence in Innovation
- Most Outstanding PR Agency
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
- Industry Personality
- Rising Star