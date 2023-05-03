Entry deadline extended for the Electronics Industry Awards

Due to popular demand the Electronics Industry Awards has extended the deadline for entries and nominations to 12th May 2023.

The awards are free to enter and the winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden on Thursday 19th October 2023.

The awards celebrate innovation and achievements in the electronic components industry – and there are a wide range of categories to choose from, so please see the full list below.

It only takes a few minutes to enter and it’s a fantastic way to gain much-deserved recognition for either yourself, your team, a colleague, your organisation, a product/service or a project. So, don’t delay – visit https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/ to make your entry.

Categories for the 2023 Electronics Industry Awards:

PRODUCT AWARDS

Aerospace/Military/Defence Product of the Year

Automotive Product of the Year

Display Product of the Year

Embedded Solution Product of the Year

Enclosure Product of the Year

Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year

Interconnection Product of the Year

Internet of Things Product of the Year

Medical Product of the Year

Power Product of the Year

Semiconductor Product of the Year

Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year

BUSINESS AWARDS

Academic Support

Best Customer Service

Distributor of the Year

Electronics Manufacturer of the Year

Excellence in Innovation

Most Outstanding PR Agency

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS