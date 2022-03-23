Enter the Instrumentation Excellence Awards 2022 now

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Instrumentation Excellence Awards via the online portal: https://instrumentationawards.co.uk/

The inaugural Instrumentation Excellence Awards, brought to you by Datateam Business Media, the publishers of Instrumentation Monthly, will take place on 20 October 2022 at the Tower Hotel, London. The awards celebrate the very best professionals, products and companies from the test, measurement, sensing and control sectors so head over to the IEA portal now to find out more on how you can get your moment in the spotlight in October. Entering the Instrumentation Excellence Awards is quick, easy and completely free of charge – so there’s no need to delay!

Awards Categories

Product Categories:

IIoT product of the year

Test and Measurement Product of the Year (sponsored by IndySoft)

Sensor Product of the Year

Gas Detection Product of the Year

Calibration Product of the Year

Thermal Imaging and Vision Systems Product of the Year

Flow, Level and Control Product of the Year

Cables and Connectors Product of the Year

Monitoring and Metering Product of the Year

Cases and Enclosures Product of the Year

DAQ Product of the Year

Signal Conditioning Product of the Year

Business Categories:

Distributor of the Year

Manufacturer of the Year

Digital Transformation Award (sponsored by ifm electronic)

PR Agency of the Year Award

Sustainability Award

Excellence in Innovation

Individual:

Industry Personality

Rising Star Award

Sponsors announced

Two sponsors have already been announced for this year’s Instrumentation Excellence Awards.

Calibration expert IndySoft has been announced as the sponsor of the Test and Measurement Product of the Year category.

ifm electronic, specialist in measurement, control and sensors, has been announced as the sponsor of the Digital Transformation Award.

To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Louise Tiller by emailing ltiller@datateam.co.uk or calling 01622 699104.

Enter now

To enter the 2022 Instrumentation Excellence Awards, please visit: https://instrumentationawards.co.uk/