Enter the Instrumentation Excellence Awards 2022 now

Nominations are now open for the 2022 Instrumentation Excellence Awards via the online portal: https://instrumentationawards.co.uk/
The inaugural Instrumentation Excellence Awards, brought to you by Datateam Business Media, the publishers of Instrumentation Monthly, will take place on 20 October 2022 at the Tower Hotel, London. The awards celebrate the very best professionals, products and companies from the test, measurement, sensing and control sectors so head over to the IEA portal now to find out more on how you can get your moment in the spotlight in October. Entering the Instrumentation Excellence Awards is quick, easy and completely free of charge – so there’s no need to delay!
Awards Categories
Product Categories:
- IIoT product of the year
- Test and Measurement Product of the Year (sponsored by IndySoft)
- Sensor Product of the Year
- Gas Detection Product of the Year
- Calibration Product of the Year
- Thermal Imaging and Vision Systems Product of the Year
- Flow, Level and Control Product of the Year
- Cables and Connectors Product of the Year
- Monitoring and Metering Product of the Year
- Cases and Enclosures Product of the Year
- DAQ Product of the Year
- Signal Conditioning Product of the Year
Business Categories:
- Distributor of the Year
- Manufacturer of the Year
- Digital Transformation Award (sponsored by ifm electronic)
- PR Agency of the Year Award
- Sustainability Award
- Excellence in Innovation
Individual:
- Industry Personality
- Rising Star Award
Sponsors announced
Two sponsors have already been announced for this year’s Instrumentation Excellence Awards.
Calibration expert IndySoft has been announced as the sponsor of the Test and Measurement Product of the Year category.
ifm electronic, specialist in measurement, control and sensors, has been announced as the sponsor of the Digital Transformation Award.
To find out more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Louise Tiller by emailing ltiller@datateam.co.uk or calling 01622 699104.
Enter now
To enter the 2022 Instrumentation Excellence Awards, please visit: https://instrumentationawards.co.uk/