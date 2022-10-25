Enhanced MT8870A/MT8872A C-V2X measurement functions

Anritsu Company has introduced LTE-V2X PSCCH TX Measurement MX887068A-001 software option enhancing the Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) measurement function of Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A/MT8872A.

Adding this new MX887068A-001 option to the LTE-V2X Tx Measurement MX887068A software for the MT8870A/MT8872A not only supports the Physical Sidelink Shared Channel (PSSCH) for LTE-V2X (PC5) but also supports RF measurement of the Physical Sidelink Control Channel (PSCCH). As well as supporting mass-production of LTE-V2X (PC5) devices, this option facilitates evaluation of R&D RF test items.

By releasing this software option, Anritsu is supporting in pre-release laboratory evaluation testing of V2X devices as well as in configuring an effective test environment for R&D and mass-production.

LTE-V2X (PC5) will cooperate with the other radio access technologies such as 5G V2N (Vehicle to Network) and the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and is expected to be adopted for Connected Autonomous Vehicle applications.

Japan, Europe, and China are investigating introduction of V2X to the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) and RF evaluation of V2X is becoming increasingly important from the safety aspect. V2X communications technology is used for Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC), such as Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and C-V2X using mobile communication technology with a wider communication range is also being investigated.

Since the automotive industry is investigating implementing Autonomous Driving/Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (AD/ADAS) with V2X, test solution supporting R&D to mass-production is required increasingly.

Anritsu is continuing to develop various future automotive test solutions for wireless connectivity, ITS, AD/ADAS, infotainment, etc., to help the automotive industry secure Autonomous Driving as well as a safe and secure society.

Product outline

The Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A/MT8872A series is designed for developing and mass-production various wireless communication equipment, modules, etc. Installing up to four high-performance test units in the main unit supports a seamless frequency band up to 7.3 GHz with a 200 MHz bandwidth.

Each unit measures independently in parallel, enabling the MT8870A to quickly and simultaneously evaluate multiple wireless communications devices and the industry’s fastest.

