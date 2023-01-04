Enhance high-performance Edge AI with NVIDIA Ampere powered MXM GPU cards from Impulse Embedded

Now available from Impulse Embedded is a range of embedded MXM GPU cards built around NVIDIA’s powerful Ampere architecture, designed and manufactured by Advantech, an elite partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network.

Boasting a guaranteed 5-year life cycle whilst offering twice the bandwidth and FP32 performance over the previous generation, these new MXM GPU cards feature second-generation Ray Tracing Cores, and third-generation Tensor Cores. This improved AI inference capability will help accelerate high-performance edge computing and AI application development in industrial applications including machine automation and machine vision, driver assistance, and public safety systems.

MXM GPU cards meet the demands of fanless computing in harsh environments

Unlike the standard PCI Express graphics accelerators that populate high-performance computing applications, Advantech’s MXM modules are designed specifically to meet harsh environments with the intention of being integrated into edge systems that have been tested and certified to adequately handle excessive vibration and shock conditions. With its compact size and ruggedised design, the new MXM GPU cards come in the following two form factors.

The SKY-MXM-A500, SKY-MXM-A1000 and SKY-MXM-A2000 are MXM 3.1 Type A versions with an 82 x 70mm footprint whilst the SKY-MXM-A4500 is MXM 3.1 Type B version with a larger form factor of 82 x 105mm.

The SKY-MXM-A500 is as its name would suggest, is the lowest powered both in performance and power consumption (35W), whilst the SKY-MXM-A4500 is the most powerful boasting a sizeable 5888 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6 memory with a maximum power draw of 110W.

Key Features

SKY-MXM-A500

MXM 3.1 Type A form factor (82 x 70mm)

2048 CUDA cores, 16 RT cores, 64 Tensor cores (NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture cores)

2GB/4GB GDDR6 memory, 64-bit, bandwidth 112 GB/s

35W maximum power draw

5-year lifecycle support and availability

SKY-MXM-A1000

MXM 3.1 Type A form factor (82 x 70mm)

2048 CUDA cores, 46 RT cores, 184 Tensor cores (NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture cores)

4GB GDDR6 memory, 128-bit, bandwidth 224 GB/s

60W maximum power draw

5-year lifecycle support and availability

SKY-MXM-A2000

MXM 3.1 Type A form factor (82 x 70mm)

2560 CUDA cores, 20 RT cores, 80 Tensor cores (NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture cores)

8GB GDDR6 memory, 128-bit, bandwidth 192 GB/s

60W maximum power draw

5-year lifecycle support and availability

SKY-MXM-A4500

MXM 3.1 Type B form factor (82 x 105mm)

5888 CUDA cores, 46 RT cores, 184 Tensor cores (NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture cores)

16GB GDDR6 memory, 256-bit, bandwidth 520 GB/s

110W maximum power draw

5-year lifecycle support and availability

Compact Advantech MIC-75GF10 Expansion i-Module designed for MXM GPU cards

Whilst MXM modules are suitable for machine builders and system designers to integrate graphics acceleration into the design from the start, Advantech have recently released a new expansion module which is part of their i-Module range for the MIC_7xx series of industrial, high-performance embedded box PCs, offering the benefits of a compact size and fanless design without the restriction in compute performance. It is an ideal edge computing solution for space critical applications and noise or dust sensitive environments.

The MIC-75GF10 I-Module enables the integration of Advantech’s MXM GPU cards with NVIDIA Ampere embedded GPUs into existing MIC-7xx series fanless embedded systems each with up to 80W power consumption support and available in MXM 3.1 Type A and Type B form factors.

The combination of NVIDIA embedded GPUs, Advantech MXM GPU cards, Advantech’s MIC-75GF10 I-Module and the latest MIC-770 V3 embedded PCs with 12th Gen. Intel Core processor support offers powerful and versatile edge AI solutions for a wide range of new applications, including pick-and-place machines, automation, autonomous navigation in robots and vehicles, and auto-optical inspection.

