Engineering expertise, vertical range of manufacture and availability of passive components

Graben-Neudorf, Germany, October 2021. On its new website at www.smp.de/en, SMP Sintermetalle Prometheus GmbH & Co KG (SMP) showcases its wide range of innovative products, high level of engineering expertise, smart vertical range of manufacture, availability and wide-ranging applications of its inductive components.

At its headquarters in Germany, SMP develops and produces chokes, EMC filters, transformers and soft magnetic mouldings. The soft magnetic powder composites used in the passive components are specially developed for each application and manufactured in-house to ensure high availability. The extremely low-loss components are designed for currents of up to 3000 amperes and frequencies of up to 5 gigahertz. They are available in sizes from 19 mm to 300 mm diameter, with weights ranging from 0.05 kg to 130 kg.

SMP components are used in applications in the fields of power electronics, drives, automation, signal processing, medical technology, E-mobility, marine, railway, environmental technology, energy transformation, renewable energies and aerospace. The products are sold worldwide with an export quota exceeding 50 percent. Founded in 1982, the family-run business has since become a major global supplier of soft magnetic components for industrial applications.

Company information:

SMP Sintermetalle Prometheus GmbH & Co KG develops and manufactures inductive components, filter systems and magnetically soft materials mouldings. The products are marketed worldwide with an export quota of over 50 percent. The company was founded in 1982 by material science expert Dr.-Ing. Vasilios Gemenetzis for the purpose of manufacturing sintered metals in a process he had developed himself. Since 1994, SMP has shifted its focus to manufacturing electrical components. Material science remains an essential factor in the development of ultra-low loss inductive components: The powder composite materials used for the components are specially developed and produced for each application. In the course of the years, the family-owned company has become one of the key global suppliers of magnetically soft materials for industrial applications. In order to be able to control the full production cycle, in 2008 a further factory was founded for the proprietary development and manufacture of powder composite materials. In 2011, SMP expanded its production capabilities with an injection moulding facility, so that the company itself can develop and manufacture coil carriers and insulation systems for the components. With the addition of a EMC laboratory, SMP carries out measurements of both conducted and radiated emissions.

Contact:

SMP Sintermetalle Prometheus GmbH & Co KG

Ottostraße 4

76676 Graben-Neudorf, Germany

Tel: +49 (0)7255 716 0

Fax: +49 (0)7255 716 160

E-mail: sales@smp.de

Internet: www.smp.de/en

PR Contact:

TPR International

Christiane Tupac-Yupanqui

PO Box 11 40

82133 Olching, Germany

Tel: +49 (0)8142 44 82 301

E-mail: c.tupac@tradepressrelations.com

Internet: www.tradepressrelations.com