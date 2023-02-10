Energy infrastructure solutions from onsemi are now available from Farnell

Farnell has announced the availability of the latest, highly optimised silicon carbide (SiC) EliteSiC products for energy infrastructure solutions from onsemi. These new devices meet next-generation performance requirements thanks to their reduced switching losses under real-world conditions when compared to their competitors.

The accelerating transition to decarbonisation is shifting demand toward the installation of more energy infrastructure systems featuring DC fast chargers (DCFC), solar inverters and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Adopting silicon carbide-based power stages is critical in reducing power losses, increasing power density and reducing cooling costs. Selecting highly robust SiC power devices built with infrastructure-class reliability in mind is a key part of designing long lasting, rugged energy infrastructure systems. onsemi products can shorten development times while exceeding power density norms and reducing power loss.

Typical applications for onsemi EliteSiC devices, now available from Farnell, include UPS, DC/DC converters, boost inverters, solar inverters, electric vehicle charging stations and industrial power systems. These devices are Pb−free, halide free and RoHS compliant.

onsemi products now available from stock at Farnell include:

EliteSiC Power, Single N-Channel – with features including Typ. RDS(on)= 80 m, Ultra Low Gate Charge (Typ. QG(tot) = 56 nC), Low Effective Output Capacitance (Typ. Coss = 79 pF), TJ = 175°C and 100% Avalanche Tested

EliteSiC MOSFET NXH006P120MNF2 – a power module containing a 6 m /1200 V SiC MOSFET half−bridge and a thermistor in an F2 package. Options include being supplied with or without pre−applied Thermal Interface Material (TIM) and solderable or press−fit pins

Adrian Cotterill, Global Product Segment Leader, Transistors & WBG at Farnell, said: “This is a key addition to Farnell’s portfolio that will ensure energy infrastructure systems are developed using the highest calibre, best-of-breed components for which onsemi is renowned. These new, highly optimised SiC products meet the latest performance requirements of energy infrastructure end applications.”