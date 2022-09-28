Energy harvesting switches from ZF detect status of windows

Is the window open or closed? For smart homes especially, this is an important question which is easy to answer thanks to the energy harvesting switches from ZF.

With an integrated energy harvesting switch, the window handle can inform of each opening or closing of the window. The mechanical actuation of the RF Switch is created by the change of the window handle status, a small voltage is generated which transmits an RF protocol. This information is used to monitor the status of the window.

The completely battery-free and wireless technology is flexible in use and can be realized with different RF protocols such as Bluetooth, EnOcean or customer-specific RF protocols. The system can also be used for diverse applications within building automation like lighting, shutters, doors and windows. With the help of the ZF products, comfort, safety and energy efficiency can be increased and improved in a smart way. Energy harvesting switches are a smart, energy-saving solution for the smart home. They work without batteries and are completely maintenance-free.

Versatile and durable in use

Despite it’s compact size and the high energy output, the generator provides a lifetime of one million switching cycles.

At Light + Building from 2nd to 6th October 2022 in Frankfurt (Hall 9.0, Stand B54), ZF will present a window handle demonstration with solutions for status monitoring of windows and doors.