Energy Harvesting by ZF – Committing to a Sustainable Technology

Auerbach. In recent years, the topic of sustainability has gained enormous importance throughout ZF. Our greatest impact worldwide lies in the technologies we provide.

Energy harvesting technology is part of this commitment to provide an alternative solution to an ever-increasing world of smart home technology, building automation and industrial installations.

ZF’s battery-free and wireless RF pushbutton module is now being celebrated with the launch of ZF’s stamp ‘Energy Harvesting by ZF’. Partners can use ZF’s new stamp to help market their products using the compact generator by highlighting their commitment to a sustainable technology.

Wireless. Battery-free. Maintenance-free.

A tiny and compact generator (20.1 x 7.3 x 14.3 mm) produces enough energy by pressing the button by means of induction, so that it can reliably transmit RF commands to a paired receiver. As a wireless solution it guarantees flexibility and the possibility to retrofit easily according to individual requirements. As a battery-free solution and with a lifetime of 1,000,000 switching cycles, maintenance and disposal requirements of battery replacements can be avoided.

The RF light switch module from ZF is the only one which is directly compatible with the RF standard KNX-RF and it supports the RF standard EnOcean3.0 too. In cooperation with onsemi, ZF has published a reference design for an Energy Harvesting Bluetooth5.0® Low Energy switch and a demo light switch module. It is compatible with standard frames and can also be combined with customer-specific control and design panels.

For further information about how to use the ‘Energy Harvesting by ZF’ stamp as a ZF partner, please click here – https://switches-sensors.zf.com/contact-form/

Energy Harvesting by ZF

The ZF Group

ZF is a global technology company suppling systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility.

In fiscal year 2020 ZF reported sales of €32.6 billion. The company employs more than 150,000 associates at approximately 270 locations in 42 countries.

