Endress+Hauser launches Asset Health Monitoring Solution

Endress+Hauser launches its Asset Health Monitoring Solution, a pre-engineered software-based solution for Rockwell Automation systems and tailored for various industries. The solution accesses field instrumentation diagnostics and presents it in easily readable format to plant personnel, improving transparency, reducing maintenance costs and increasing plant availability.

The SRP700 runs on traditional hardware or in a virtual machine environment and is comprised of a central monitor and gateway, a standard client for device configuration management as well as a mobile client, and the field-proven Field Xpert SMT70 IP65/Class 1 Div 2 industrial tablet. It is used to access and acquire data from a variety of field devices, primarily analyzers and instruments. A KPI Dashboard (optional) presents diagnostics, history, statistics, and other information. in an easily readable format.

Plant personnel can use the SRP700 to:

• Take actions on diagnostic data provided by devices

• Connect to devices for troubleshooting and configuration

• See actual and past diagnostic data with corrective measures related with time stamps

• Analyze historical device diagnostic data

The Rockwell Edition of Endress+Hauser’s Asset Health Monitoring solution leverages Rockwell Automation PAC and HART I/O infrastructure to directly monitor diagnostics from Endress+Hauser and 3rd party field process instruments for process technician users.