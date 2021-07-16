Endress+Hauser introduces new flowmeter line

Many industrial process plants and facilities include hundreds or even thousands of measurement devices.

Particularly for basic applications, demands for simplicity in commissioning, operation, and maintenance have increased significantly in recent years. Proline 10 meets these requirements without compromise because simplicity is the top priority for this new line of flowmeters from Endress+Hauser.

Proline Promag and Promass flowmeters have been proven in use over the past few decades in various industries. Since Promass flowmeters were introduced 40 years ago, over 1 million devices have been delivered. Promag flowmeters have been on the market for almost 50 years with over 2 million installed devices. Proline flowmeters continue this legacy with products designed for basic applications.

In addition to traditional quality indicators, the expectations for additional process plant and measuring device quality have continually increased. At the same time, end users demand minimal required maintenance effort coupled with maximum ease of use and low operating costs.

The Proline 10 fulfills these requirements without compromise. Endress+Hauser’s tried-and-tested transmitter technology has evolved with an even stronger focus on simplicity and user-friendliness, providing cost-efficiency and time savings through the complete lifecycle—from procurement to servicing—via simple and intuitive operation. This makes it easy for users to keep tabs on their basic applications, even in core processes.

Uncompromisingly simple

Proline 10 provides time and money savings over the entire product life cycle without any limitation on measurement performance. Every device is tested on accredited and traceable calibration rigs per ISO/IEC 17025. Proline 10 provides a high level of simplicity, safety and reliability.

Simplicity starts with end users selecting the optimum device for their application quickly, without overlooking any important order options. However, simplicity goes even farther. All the transmitter functions share one common goal: making handling of the device as easy as possible. Both commissioning and operation can be done quickly, in the field as well as in the control room. A commissioning wizard enables on-site configuration with either the auto-rotatable and high-contrast LCD touch screen, or the SmartBlue app via Bluetooth. The latter approach is particularly useful when devices are installed in difficult-to-access locations.

If warning or error messages occur during operation, Proline 10 provides guidance via integrated device diagnostics, which categorises errors in accordance with NAMUR NE107, visualises the cause of each, and offers appropriate remedies to provide error-free operation.

Designed for basic applications in all industries

Proline 10 flowmeters cover a wide range of basic applications in all kinds of industries. Proline Promag electromagnetic flowmeters are ideally suited for measuring the flows of conductive liquids, as well as for volume measurement of water and corrosive liquids (Promag W/H/D 10), and chemically aggressive fluids (Promag P 10).

The flowmeters meet the demands of basic applications in the water and wastewater, food and beverages, mining, minerals and metals, chemicals, power and energy, life sciences, utility, and other industries. They can be used, for example, for measuring raw water, cooling water, process water, or wastewater. Typical applications include volume measurement, consumption measurement, process monitoring, pump control, and dosing measurement.

Promass K 10 Coriolis flowmeters measure the mass flow of both liquids and gases in utilities, with minimal operating costs to maintain the flowmeter. The device can be used for filling and dosing tasks, process monitoring, pump control, consumption measurements, and much more.

In the chemical industry, Promass K 10 is used to measure the mass flow of liquids such as acids, alkalis, cleaning agents and solvents, oils, and alcohols—as well as liquid hydrocarbons.

In the food and beverage industry, the device measures the admixture quantity of animal fats (e.g., butter), or carbon dioxide (CO₂) during beverage carbonisation. Furthermore, Promass K 10 is a reliable device for accurate quantity measurement in submetering distribution networks. In the life sciences industry, it can be used for mass flow measurement of purified water for injection purposes on process skids. In the utility industry, users benefit from efficient and cost-saving mass flow measurement of liquid and gaseous fuels.

Simply clever – multivariable and usable everywhere

Proline 10 provides optimum product quality and process monitoring measurements via the simultaneous measurement of additional process variables. In addition to mass flow, Promass K 10 also measures volume flow, temperature, and optionally density. With its Gas Fraction Handler function, Promass K 10 provides reliable and accurate measurements of even inhomogeneous liquids with entrained gas.

Proline Promag 10 is optionally available with conductivity measurement (Promag W/P/H) or temperature measurement (Promag H). Promag W and P can also be ordered with grounding-free measurement, which is based on the floating measurement concept.

Another order option is “0 x DN full bore” for the Promag W 10. Electromagnetic flowmeters with this option can be installed without inlet and outlet runs, a capability often needed in piping networks or directly downstream of fittings to provide accurate measurements independently of the flow profile. Thanks to their design without tube restriction, there is no pressure loss.

Heartbeat Technology – for maximum operational safety

The Heartbeat Technology option provides permanent self-diagnostics with the highest level of coverage, as well as a traceable device verification, all without process interruption. The integrated real-time clock ensures each verification receives an automatically generated time stamp. Heartbeat Technology reduces risks in a plant, thus increasing reliability and availability.

HistoROM

HistoROM data storage ensures maximum data security before, during, and after servicing. All device parameters are stored securely on the HistoROM data storage module and are automatically reloaded after maintenance work, or easily transferred after a device is replaced. Installation and maintenance are therefore easy and quick, reducing downtime.

Transmitter for seamless system integration

Promag and Promass sensors can be combined with four different Proline 10 transmitters:

Without display, measurement data can be queried via communication protocols.

With two status LEDs, operated via Bluetooth with the SmartBlue app.

With a 2.4″ LCD display which can be used to read data, with the SmartBlue app is used for configuration and operation.

With a 2.4″ LCD touchscreen that can be operated with common touch gestures, or by using the SmartBlue app.

Proline transmitters make no compromise in terms of performance and accuracy. Digital signal processing begins in the intelligent sensor and is the basis for reliable, exact measurement. The transmitter can simultaneously record multiple measured values and forward them to a process control or monitoring system. Complete access to all measurement data, including diagnostic data acquired by Heartbeat Technology, is possible at any time thanks to digital data transmission over HART or Modbus RS485, and over the corresponding 4-20 mA signal outputs.

For more information, please go to https://eh.digital/Proline10_us