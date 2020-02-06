Encapsulated AC-DC converters provide up to 36W and protect to IP67

Powersolve Electronics Ltd, specialists in power supplies for the widest range of applications for over 30 years, announces three new series of plastic encapsulated AC-DC converters that offer protection to IP67. These are therefore suitable for use where the ingress of moisture, oil and dust need to be avoided.

The PS12MK (10-12 Watts), PS20MK (15-20 Watts) and PS36MK (25-36 Watts) are AC-DC switch mode power supplies that operate from a wide universal input range of 90 to 264VAC, 50/60Hz. Output voltages of 5V, 9V, 12V, 15V and 24V DC are available for each model range or in fact any voltage between 5V and 24V could be supplied if quantities make it viable.

The power supplies are housed in robust plastic encapsulated enclosures rated to IP67 and they can be either chassis or wall mounted. Input and outputs are via 500mm flying leads as standard. However these can be other lengths and terminated with any connector required to suit the customers’ specific application if required.

All models feature over voltage, over current and short circuit protection. Operating temperature range is -10 to +40 degrees C and humidity 10 to 90% RH non-condensing.

Standby power consumption is ≤0.3 Watts max with no output load connected.

Input is Class II safety with 3000VAC input to output isolation. All models meet all relevant EMC requirements and TUV safety approvals.

These products are very compact with the PS12MK unit measuring only

56 x 39 x 26mm, the PS20MK 64 x 47 x 28mm and the PS36MK unit 133 x 50 x 34mm.

The PS MK Series are ideal for a variety of applications such as LED lighting, CCTV cameras or any other low power electronic equipment requiring a power supply for harsh environments. Pricing is very competitive and full details of these and similar products can be found on our website. www.powersolve.co.uk