EMKA vandal resistant IP65 street cabinet hardware

The engineers at EMKA have noted the growth of social and industrial dependence on internet cable connectivity while at the same time, it seems that there has been an increase in the scope of “street culture” which sees these cabinets as naturally vulnerable features of the public environment.

This has led them to focus on the issues of vandal resistance for locking outdoor cabinets which has become a significant issue, and have responded with a range of swinghandles capable of resisting vandal attack to level RC2 (DIN EN 1630) and other solutions including electronic lock and release mechanisms which allow the door lock to be completely concealed within the cabinet. They are matched by rod systems for multi-point locking systems – round and flat rods for three-point locking – which resist opening at door corners as well as at the lock point and with concealed internal hinges which are non-visible and so protected from vandal attack.

For less exposed areas RC2 capability is complemented with a wide range of swinghandles which meet the need for slightly lower resistance levels, a situation where the swinghandle design is intrinsically appropriate to the task, by virtue of the way the pop out lever is recessed into the escutcheon body with naturally small clearances. This level includes product solutions with double profile half cylinders or with padlock facility – also the use of tough reinforced polyamide, high quality zinc die or stainless steel.

Multifunctional enclosures or cable distribution cabinets can be found on almost every street corner, serving the community by bringing telephone, internet and TV signals into nearby houses. The water supply, traffic management (traffic light systems etc.) electricity suppliers and 5G providers also locate their infrastructure in such cabinets. These facilities are highly sensitive and have become a popular target for vandals for a variety of reasons from senseless destruction, to theft of copper wiring. Consequently, EMKA have included new cabinet hardware guidance on their website for the benefit of design and production engineers, in order to facilitate highly secure locking systems as protection for these sensitive units.

Further information on EMKA products can be found on the EMKA website – www.emka.com