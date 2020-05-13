EMKA address the Medical Device industry

As market leading manufacturer/suppliers to many specialist industrial markets, EMKA are pleased to announce they have good stocks of hardware such as 316 grade stainless steel items for general medical equipment or devices – ideal for hospital use, as well as for food processing where similar considerations may apply.

Typical applications include hospital beds, hospital air sterilising units, air filtration etc. where great urgency is presently experienced. Fortunately, it has long been EMKA policy to carry very large stocks of these items, since when a downturn occurs then fragile supply chains contribute to failure of manufacturing schedules and to even greater difficulties in ramping up again in the immediate recovery phase.

EMKA stainless steel locks and latches, – including latches hygiene approved by DGUV – and compression latches, are stocked in depth in the UK for urgent provision to essential projects where delays may cost lives. As the world moves forward to a recovery phase it is likely also that local stock in depth will provide the necessary resilience to help specialist equipment builders recover their businesses and to rebuild production teams. EMKA urge companies seeking specialist hardware to contact them for an ex-stock service.

Further information on EMKA products can be found on the EMKA website – www.emka.com. Readers can find the latest information and news on the EMKA blog – www.emkablog.co.uk or follow them on twitter – http://twitter.com/emkauk.