EMC & Compliance International 2023 registrations open

Visitor registrations are now open for EMC and Compliance International, the UK’s trade show focused on electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) taking place at Newbury Racecourse in Berkshire, on May 16 and 17, 2023. The exhibition will host free technical workshops and offers visitors the chance to secure free EMC consultations as part of its unique Ten Minutes with an Expert (TWEX) feature. Furthermore, visitors can also pay to take part in the show’s EMC training course, led by world-renowned experts from Cherry Clough Consultants. Register for free on the show’s website to secure your ticket.

EMC and Compliance International brings together exhibitors from across sectors including electronics, electrical, industrial, aerospace, medical, military and more. The show will provide access to expertise on new EMC directives, components, test techniques and equipment and the latest EMC modelling.

Following on from a successful return to hosting the show in-person in 2022, the floorplan at EMC and Compliance International 2023 has been expanded to fill all three floors of the main grandstand at Newbury Racecourse. The ground floor will feature the exhibition, with around 50 companies to network with. The first and second floor will offer free technical workshops for visitors and training workshops for paying delegates. With more companies than ever set to attend the show, this year’s exhibition is an event not to be missed.

The show will also see the return of its popular training workshops, which proved popular with exhibitors at past shows. Sessions will be delivered by some of the industry’s leading experts, including Keith Armstrong, Min Zhang and Andy Degraeve. This year’s training programme includes sessions on navigating the path to EMC compliance, getting the most from a spectrum analyser, troubleshooting EMI, cost-effective EMC filtering, designing cost-effective EMC shielding, and more.

“Each year it becomes increasingly important for engineers to have a strong understanding of EMC and interference as trends like miniaturisation become increasingly prevalent across key industry sectors,” explained Keith Armstrong, EMC Expert at EMC Standards. “EMC and Compliance International encompasses all compliance-related issues that are important for engineers, such as electromagnetic interference. The conference’s structure is designed to equip attendees with the required knowledge to navigate safety risks and avoid elevated project costs and delivery times caused by interference issues.”

The show’s specialist TWEX feature is back for EMC and Compliance International 2023, giving attendees the opportunity to connect with leading experts in the field. Each TWEX session will focus on a key aspect of EMC and interference, such as Radio Equipment Directive (RED) compliance, managing functional risks caused by EMI and EMC testing. You can book your free TWEX consultation on the show’s website.

To register for your free visitor ticket for EMC and Compliance International 2023, visit emcandci.com.