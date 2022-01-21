EMC and RF engineering services

EMC Hire Ltd is the UK’s largest hire company providing RF and EMC specialist test equipment and consultancy services. We provide many of the world’s top manufactures equipment for hire with the latest technology available for common everyday use to specialist and industry specific needs.

Our business model provides our customers with the opportunity to meet the demands of business requirements whilst benefitting from the advantages of hiring equipment, rather than investing substantial capital in equipment purchases with low return on investment.

When it comes to RF and EMC test equipment EMC Hire provides a specialised approach. Unlike other rental companies, we focus solely on sourcing RF and EMC equipment. This enables us to provide an extensive range to support a wide variety of EMC and RF testing requirements, whether this be in accordance with standards, approvals, or EMC-related research.

Our portfolio of test equipment ranges from signal generators, antennas, receivers (DC- 40GHz), transient equipment, ESD and test systems. Same day dispatch options are available for time sensitive projects, and we also provide global shipment from our operations in the UK.

In addition to equipment rental, EMC Hire offers supplementary services including RF and EMC consultancy, EMC certification, EMC problem resolution, on-site or remote technical support, RF field surveys and shielding effectiveness. These additional services are supported by the partnership with WEMEC Ltd who are EMC consultancy providers. WEMEC have experience in all sectors such, as Defence, Marine, Automotive and Commercial, and have engineers with individual experience of 20+ years. This partnership seeks to improve the service and efficiency provided to customers of EMC Hire, both existing and new, and catapult EMC Hire as the foremost EMC Equipment Rental company in the industry today.