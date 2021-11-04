Embedded industrial PC provides support for a wealth of factory control applications

Embedded systems and display solutions provider, Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the introduction of a new Aaeon fanless embedded mini-PC. The high-performance, standalone BOXER-6642-CML is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core i3, i5, i7, i9 and Intel Celeron processors up to 35W TDP (Thermal Design Power) and features an extensive peripheral and I/O capability.

Employing a socket-type desktop chipset, the new BOXER mini-PC system offers scalable performance, customisation, and ease of upgrade to allow its performance to be matched to the exact requirements of a wide range of target applications.

The BOXER-6642-CML is equipped with two SODIMM sockets supporting up to 64 GB of DDR4-2933 system memory and offers system expansion options including an M.2 2280 (M-Key) slot driven by PCIe 3.0 [x4] with support for fast NVMe SSDs. It also has an M.2 2230 (E-Key) slot to support Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity. The BOXER-6642-CML also features an easily configurable, built-in, full-sized Mini Card slot which supports PCIe and mSATA.

The mini-PC also offers a broad range of I/O features including eight digital I/O lines, four serial COM ports, four USB3.2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet ports, an audio line-out socket and one HDMI video output for high-resolution displays. Communication flexibility is also enhanced with an onboard SIM card slot allowing easy connection to mobile networks.

The fanless design reduces the possibility of dust and other foreign bodies entering the system which aids and assists reliable, long-term operation in industrial environments. The Boxer-6642 also features a wide input voltage range of 10 to 35V and provides consistent operation without loss of performance in temperatures of 0°C to 45°C.

The robust construction and compact mechanical outline dimensions of 292.4mm (W) x 152mm (D) x 53.5mm (H) allow the mini-PC to be used in confined operating environments.

Operating system support for Windows and Linux Ubuntu ensures the PC is suitable for a wide range of factory control applications and process automation tasks.