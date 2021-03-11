Embedded displays for innovative applications: pixxiLCD series from 4D Systems at Rutronik UK

The new pixxiLCD graphic displays from 4D Systems are the ideal solution for easy integration. Due to the wide range of options offered by the embedded displays, developers can find the right full-colour HMI for almost any application. The series is available at Rutronik UK.

4D LABS-configurable PIXXI-28 or PIXXI-44 GPUs enable a variety of functions, including touch detection, microSD or serial flash memory, GPIO and ADC, with multiple millisecond timers, UART and I²C communication.

The displays are offered in different shapes and sizes, such as round (with 1.3’’) or rectangular versions with 2’’, 2.5’’ or 3.9’’. In addition, depending on the requirements of the application, there is a choice option between capacitive and non-touch displays.

The pixxiLCD embedded graphic displays have a standard 15-pin ribbon cable connector in 0.5mm pitch with ZIF socket interface, through which UART, I/O, I²C and the power supply with reset signals are led from/to the display. The 4D Workshop4 IDE developer software, which is compatible with all available pixxiLCD diplays, offers extensive possibilities for programming the system.

You can find more information about 4D’s new pixxiLCD series here: https://www.rutronik24.com/search-result/qs:pixxilcd/reset:0