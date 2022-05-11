element14 Community launches eBook on flip-flops

element14, an Avnet Community, has released a new eBook to provide its members with a strong understanding of how flip-flop circuits work and their potential applications. The eBook provides a brief overview of the concept and offers insights into the functionality and different types of SR (Set-Reset) flip-flops.

A flip-flop is an electronic circuit with two stable states that can store binary information. They are basic storage elements in sequential logic and are fundamental building blocks of numerous digital electronics systems, including computers and communication devices.

Flip-flops have many possible uses. Edge-triggered flip-flops are employed as the main component for sequential circuits in digital electronics. Some applications use the flip-flop’s clocked operation, and such applications fall under the category of sequential circuits. These can be utilized in counters, storage registers, shift registers, frequency divider circuits, and data transfer.

The eBook explains how SR flip-flops are designed with the help of NOR and NAND gates. It also covers examples to understand D-type and JK flip-flops in detail. This eBook joins a series created by element14 which covers fundamental components in electronics systems. Previous entries in this series have taught readers the essentials of transistors, diodes, and more.

To read the full eBook and see the full library of topics, please visit element14.com.