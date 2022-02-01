element14 Community hosts webinar on machine learning with Nordic Semiconductor and Edge Impulse

element14, an Avnet Community, is hosting a webinar along with Nordic Semiconductor and Edge Impulse, to educate its members on how to create the best smart solutions for cleaner, safer and more energy-efficient cities. The webinar will take place on February 9, 2022, at 17:00 (GMT).

In this webinar, learn how Edge Impulse and Nordic Semiconductor are paving the way for every developer to eliminate time-consuming and difficult machine learning software development, and bringing to life one of the best prototyping platforms for smart cities.

Join this webinar to understand more about:

Running embedded ML across several sensors that create powerful cellular IoT

Creating ML applications across temperature, pressure, humidity, and air quality sensing, as well as a light sensor, three-axis accelerometer, SIM-ready LTE, GPS and a generous1440mAh rechargeable battery in a small form factor

New Nordic Thingy:91 capabilities around video surveillance, HVAC, access and security, occupancy sensors, fire sensors, energy meters, water meters, and more

Edge Impulse is a leading development platform for embedded machine learning, used by over 1,000 enterprises across 45,000 ML projects worldwide. Edge Impulse specializes in industrial and professional applications including predictive maintenance, asset tracking and monitoring, and human and animal sensing.

Nordic Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless technology for the IoT. The company pioneered ultra-low power wireless and helped develop Bluetooth LE

To participate, please register here and have a chance of winning a Nordic Thingy:91!