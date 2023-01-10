Electronics LIVE to launch in 2024

Brand new one-day exhibition ‘Electronics LIVE’ has been announced for next year. The event for the electronic components sector will make its debut alongside the ‘Instrumentation LIVE’ exhibition – formerly known as Sensors & Instrumentation – at the National Conference Centre, Birmingham on 17th January 2024.

Exhibition space is now available to be purchased in a convenient ‘table top’ format, which should ensure visitors see as many electronics companies and innovations as possible under one roof.

Louise Tiller, media director at Datateam Business Media which is behind the new events, said: “In between busy schedules and hybrid working and most of us doing more work than ever before it can be hard to find the time to get out of the office and attend a trade show.

“Opening at 10am and closing at 4pm, Electronics LIVE and Instrumentation LIVE offers the perfect solution. A time and cost effective one-day exhibition.”

Tiller added: “Start your year with new leads and be amongst the industry as we create new business opportunities.”

Manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of electronic components are invited to get in touch now for early bird pricing and a whole year of promotion.

To find out more about exhibiting or visiting please contact Harriet Campbell on: Tel: 01622 699184 or Email: HCampbell@cieonline.co.uk