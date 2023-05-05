Electronics Industry Awards: Make your nomination for the Distributor of the Year

Is there a distributor that you recognise as having achieved business success within the electronic components industry over the past year? If the answer is yes, then now is the time to nominate that company for an Electronics Industry Award.

The Electronics Industry Awards celebrate the very best innovations, businesses and professionals in the electronic components sector.

Now in its sixth year, the Electronics Industry Awards is recognised as a much respected and valuable scheme that helps to elevate the winners above their competitors and open doors for new business opportunities.

The winner of the 2022 Distributor of the Year award was Digi-Key Electronics.

If you think there is a company that deserves recognition at the 2023 awards enter your nomination via the online portal: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/

Entering the awards is quick, easy and completely free of charge – so there’s no need to delay! Nominations close on 12th May so visit: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/ to make your nomination and to find out more about the 2023 Electronics Industry Awards.

The winners of the 2023 awards will be revealed at a dazzling award ceremony, taking place at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London on Thursday 19th October. More information about this spectacular event can also be found at https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk