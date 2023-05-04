Electronics Industry Awards: Make your nomination for the Display Product of the Year

Is there a standout Display product that has recently launched onto the market? If the answer is yes, then now is the time to nominate that product for an Electronics Industry Award.

The Electronics Industry Awards celebrate the finest innovations, businesses and professionals in the electronic components sector.

Now in its sixth year, the Electronics Industry Awards is recognised as a much respected and valuable scheme that helps to elevate the winners above their competitors and open doors for new business opportunities.

The winner of the 2022 Display Product of the Year was the Transparent 55″ OLED displays for industrial use from DATA MODUL.

If you think there is a product that deserves recognition at the 2023 awards enter your nomination via the online portal: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/

Entering the awards is quick, easy and completely free of charge – so there’s no need to delay! Nominations close on 12th May so visit: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/ to make your nomination and to find out more about the 2023 Electronics Industry Awards.