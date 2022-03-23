Electronics Industry Awards 2022 open for entries

Entries are now open for the Electronics Industry Awards 2022 – the premier event for the electronics sector.

The prestigious scheme returns this year to celebrate the very best professionals, products, and projects in the industry.

Since it was established five years ago, the awards have come to represent an independent stamp of approval – separating winners from their competitors and opening up doors for new business opportunities. Voted for by the industry, as well as an expert panel of judges, the awards scheme offers a truly non-bias process.

Whether your business develops innovative new products, provides a service that is second to none, or employs an exemplary individual – you’re sure to find your prime opportunity to shine in our expertly curated categories.

Entering is quick, easy and completely free of charge – so there’s no need to delay! Head over to the Electronics Industry Awards website now to find out more on how to enter. You will also find information there on how to attend our glittering awards presentation ceremony – an unmissable event on the industry’s calendar.

CATEGORIES:

PRODUCT AWARDS

Aerospace/Military/Defence Product of the Year: This award is designed to recognise the most innovative product in the aerospace/military/defence industry – putting a particular focus on outstanding performance and technical abilities.

Automotive Product of the Year: This accolade recognises a product in the automotive market that showcases innovation, demonstrates technical capabilities and has a usefulness that stands out from its competitors in its field.

Display Product of the Year: This award will be won by a company that has produced a display product that demonstrates outstanding originality.

Embedded Solution Product of the Year: This award recognises the most innovative embedded solution that showcases exceptional technical ability and performance.

Enclosure Product of the Year: This category is designed to reward an enclosure product that stands out for its originality, innovation and technical abilities.

Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year: This award acknowledges a design tool, application or software IP that shows advances technical abilities and innovation – it should be a useful tool which improves performance and designs.

Interconnection Product of the Year: This trophy will be won by a company that has produced an outstanding interconnection product. It must demonstrate durability, innovation and differ from other connectors on the market.

Internet of Things Product of the Year (Sponsored by Phoenix Contact): This award will be presented to a company that best demonstrates true innovation within the Internet of Things. This product should be different from anything else in the market.

Medical Product of the Year: This award recognises a highly innovative and technical product with the potential to make a big impact on the medical sector.

Power Product of the Year: This award will reward the innovative power product for its outstanding technical performance, impact on the market and originality.

Semiconductor Product of the Year: This accolade acknowledges the most innovative semiconductor product on the market for its exceptional technical ability, originality and performance.

Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year: This accolade recognises a test, measurement and inspection product that has made a significant impact on the market. This product should demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation.

BUSINESS AWARDS

Academic Support Award: This award acknowledges a company that works with young people in education to help them begin a career in the electronics sphere.

Best Customer Service: This award recognises a company that provides unrivalled service and goes above and beyond for its customers.

Distributor of the Year: This award recognises a distributor that has achieved clear business milestones. This distributor must have exceptional customer service, an innovative product range and strong marketing initiatives.

Electronics Manufacturer of the Year: This accolade will be presented to a manufacturer who has achieved business success within the electronics industry. Highlights can include – but are not limited to – collaborations, partnerships, investments, new products and innovation.

Excellence in Innovation: This award recognises a company that has shown innovation and has made a significant impact on the market.

Most Outstanding PR Agency: This trophy will be given to a PR agency that has gone above and beyond to help its clients gain exposure within the electronics industry.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Industry Personality: This special award is designed to recognise an individual that plays a significant part in the success of the electronics industry. The winner of this category will have made continuous contributions to the sector, boosted their company’s profile and worked closely with their customers and suppliers.

Rising Star (Sponsored by BWW Communications): This award recognises and celebrates an exceptional individual who is a relative newcomer to the industry but whom has already made a demonstrable difference within their organisation and/or within their field of expertise.

For any sponsorship or entry queries please contact Event Organiser Harriet Campbell at hcampbell@cieonline.co.uk.