ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AWARDS 2021 OPEN FOR ENTRIES

The Electronics Industry Awards – the premier event for the electronics sector – is back for 2021 to celebrate the very best professionals, products, projects and people, and entries are now open!

Now in its fourth year, the prestigious scheme has established itself as a key event on the industry calendar and its trophies have come to represent an independent stamp of approval – separating winners from their competitors and opening up doors for new business opportunities. Voted for by the industry, as well as an expert panel of judges, the awards scheme offers a truly non-bias process.

Whether your business has developed innovative new products, provides service that is second to none, has shown a commitment to sustainability or employs an exemplary individual – you’re sure to find your prime opportunity to shine in our expertly curated categories.

Entering is quick, easy and completely free of charge – so there’s no need to delay! Head over to the Electronics Industry Awards website now to find out more on how you can get your moment in the spotlight in 2021.

CATEGORIES:

PRODUCT AWARDS

Aerospace/Military/Defence Product of the Year: This award is designed to recognise the most innovative product in the aerospace/military/defence industry – putting a particular focus on outstanding performance and technical abilities.

Display Product of the Year: This award will be won by a company that has produced a display product that demonstrates outstanding originality.

Embedded Solution Product of the Year: This award recognises the most innovative embedded solution that showcases exceptional technical ability and performance.

Interconnection Product of the Year: This trophy will be won by a company that has produced an outstanding interconnection product. It must demonstrate durability, innovation and differ from other connectors on the market.

Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year: This accolade recognises a test, measurement and inspection product that has made a significant impact on the market. This product should demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation.

Automotive Product of the Year: This accolade recognises a product in the automotive market that showcases innovation, demonstrates technical capabilities and has a usefulness that stands out from its competitors in its field.

Enclosure Product of the Year: This category is designed to reward an enclosure product that stands out for its originality, innovation and technical abilities.

Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year: This award acknowledges a design tool, application or software IP that shows advances technical abilities and innovation – it should be a useful tool which improves performance and designs.

Internet of Things Product of the Year: This award will be presented to a company that best demonstrates true innovation within the Internet of Things. This product should be different from anything else in the market.

Power Product of the Year: This award will reward the innovative power product for its outstanding technical performance, impact on the market and originality.

BUSINESS AWARDS

Academic Support Award: This award acknowledges a company that works with young people in education to help them begin a career in the electronics sphere.

Distributor of the Year: This award recognises a distributor that has achieved clear business milestones. This distributor must have exceptional customer service, an innovative product range and strong marketing initiatives.

Environmental Leadership Award: This award honours sustainability, environmental achievement and leadership within the electronics sector.

Most Outstanding PR Agency: This trophy will be given to a PR agency that has gone above and beyond to help its clients gain exposure within the electronics industry.