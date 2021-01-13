ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AWARDS 2021 OPEN FOR ENTRIES

The Electronics Industry Awards – the premier event for the electronics sector – is back for 2021 to celebrate the very best professionals, products, projects and people, and entries are now open!
Now in its fourth year, the prestigious scheme has established itself as a key event on the industry calendar and its trophies have come to represent an independent stamp of approval – separating winners from their competitors and opening up doors for new business opportunities. Voted for by the industry, as well as an expert panel of judges, the awards scheme offers a truly non-bias process.
Whether your business has developed innovative new products, provides service that is second to none, has shown a commitment to sustainability or employs an exemplary individual – you’re sure to find your prime opportunity to shine in our expertly curated categories.
Entering is quick, easy and completely free of charge – so there’s no need to delay! Head over to the Electronics Industry Awards website now to find out more on how you can get your moment in the spotlight in 2021.
CATEGORIES:
PRODUCT AWARDS
Aerospace/Military/Defence Product of the Year: This award is designed to recognise the most innovative product in the aerospace/military/defence industry – putting a particular focus on outstanding performance and technical abilities.
Display Product of the Year: This award will be won by a company that has produced a display product that demonstrates outstanding originality.
Embedded Solution Product of the Year: This award recognises the most innovative embedded solution that showcases exceptional technical ability and performance.
Interconnection Product of the Year: This trophy will be won by a company that has produced an outstanding interconnection product. It must demonstrate durability, innovation and differ from other connectors on the market.
Test, Measurement & Inspection Product of the Year: This accolade recognises a test, measurement and inspection product that has made a significant impact on the market. This product should demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation.
Automotive Product of the Year: This accolade recognises a product in the automotive market that showcases innovation, demonstrates technical capabilities and has a usefulness that stands out from its competitors in its field.
Enclosure Product of the Year: This category is designed to reward an enclosure product that stands out for its originality, innovation and technical abilities.
Engineering Development/Design Tool of the Year: This award acknowledges a design tool, application or software IP that shows advances technical abilities and innovation – it should be a useful tool which improves performance and designs.
Internet of Things Product of the Year: This award will be presented to a company that best demonstrates true innovation within the Internet of Things. This product should be different from anything else in the market.
Power Product of the Year: This award will reward the innovative power product for its outstanding technical performance, impact on the market and originality.
BUSINESS AWARDS
Academic Support Award: This award acknowledges a company that works with young people in education to help them begin a career in the electronics sphere.
Distributor of the Year: This award recognises a distributor that has achieved clear business milestones. This distributor must have exceptional customer service, an innovative product range and strong marketing initiatives.
Environmental Leadership Award: This award honours sustainability, environmental achievement and leadership within the electronics sector.
Most Outstanding PR Agency: This trophy will be given to a PR agency that has gone above and beyond to help its clients gain exposure within the electronics industry.
Best Customer Service: This award recognises a company that provides unrivalled service and goes above and beyond for its customers.
Electronics Manufacturer of the Year: This accolade will be presented to a manufacturer who has achieved business success within the electronics industry. Highlights can include – but are not limited to – collaborations, partnerships, investments, new products and innovation.
Excellence in Innovation: This award recognises a company that has shown innovation and has made a significant impact on the market.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Industry Personality: This special award is designed to recognise an individual that plays a significant part in the success of the electronics industry. The winner of this category will have made continuous contributions to the sector, boosted their company’s profile and worked closely with their customers and suppliers.