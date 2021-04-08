Electronics Industry Awards 2021: Entry deadline extended

Following feedback from across the sector, the deadline for entries in the Electronics Industry Awards has been extended to Friday 30 April.

The extension to the deadline will allow businesses from across the electronics market an extra four weeks to finesse their applications and put themselves in the running to win a prestigious accolade at this year’s ceremony.

There is an array of expertly-curated categories up for contention, recognising everything from display, interconnection and enclosure products to the companies that are setting the standard in academic support and environmental leadership. To view the full list of accolades up for grabs and relevant criteria, head to the Electronics Industry Awards website.

Entering is quick, easy and completely free of charge. All you need to do is put together a short submission and gather any supporting documents that will illustrate to our judging panel and voters why you deserve to win, and submit it all using the simple online entry portal.

To find out more and submit your entry, visit www.eletronicsindustryawards.co.uk.