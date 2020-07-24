Electronics Industry Awards 2020: Virtually the same

Save the date for the first virtual Electronics Industry Awards – Thursday 24 September 2020

After careful consideration, the organisers of the Electronics Industry Awards have made the difficult decision to not host a physical event in 2020 but are excited to reveal the plans for the scheme’s first ever live-streamed awards ceremony.

Launched by Datateam Business Media in association with CIE Magazine in 2018, the Electronics Industry Awards quickly established itself as a key event on the industry calendar – bringing together the very best people, products and businesses for an annual evening of celebration.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers have determined that it will not be viable to host a physical event while safeguarding all attendees and staff in 2020. However, with this year’s results already set in stone, the organisers are keen to see those that have been selected as winners enjoy their hard-earned moment in the spotlight.

With that being said, the Electronics Industry Awards team are delighted to invite every single electronics industry professional to join them on Thursday 24 September for the scheme’s first ever digital awards ceremony – virtually the same.

Event manager Harriet Campbell comments: “This year we received an incredible number of high-calibre entries and industry professionals and our judging panel all committed time and expertise to determine the winners. While we are all of course disappointed that we can’t gather in one room for our usual evening of celebration, we were determined that the individuals, products and businesses that you have selected as winners get the recognition they deserve.

“The electronics industry is always leading the pack when it comes to innovation, and this inspired us to find a way to host an event that honours the ethos of the scheme while safeguarding everyone involved.”

Harriet continues: “On behalf of myself and the entire Electronics Industry team, I am incredibly excited to invite every single industry professional to join us for our first live-streamed virtual awards on Thursday 24 September.”

No pre-registration will be required for the event; those that wish to get involved are invited to simply log on to the Electronics Industry Awards website from 3pm, sit back and enjoy the show! The event will kick off with a social wall which will feature the celebrations shared using the hashtag #ElectronicsIndustryAwards on Twitter, before the ceremony gets underway at 3:30pm.

The organisers would also like to extend their thanks to this year’s incredible sponsors, whose continued support has been crucial in making the virtual awards a reality: Analog Devices, BWW Communications, Digi International, Intelliconnect, Lattice Semiconductor, Phoenix Contact, Napier and Neesham.

For more information about the Electronics Industry Awards, visit www.electronicsindustryawards.co.uk.