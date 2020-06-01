ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AWARDS 2020 FINALISTS ANNOUNCED

The finalists of the Electronics Industry Awards 2020 have been announced. From it’s successful launch in 2018, the industry-specific event is now in its third year, and the calibre of entries submitted was extremely high, with more nominations than ever before. The shortlist has been created using a combination of online votes and an expert panel of judges.

To see the full list of shortlisted candidates, please go to: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/finalists/