ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AWARDS 2020 FINALISTS ANNOUNCED

1 day ago News 114 Views

The finalists of the Electronics Industry Awards 2020 have been announced. From it’s successful launch in 2018, the industry-specific event is now in its third year, and the calibre of entries submitted was extremely high, with more nominations than ever before. The shortlist has been created using a combination of online votes and an expert panel of judges.

To see the full list of shortlisted candidates, please go to: https://electronicsindustryawards.co.uk/finalists/ 

If you’d like to get involved with this event, or to find out more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Harriet Campbell by emailing hcampbell@datateam.co.uk

