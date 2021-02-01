ELECTRONICS AND MACHINERY BUSINESSES ENCOURAGED TO ACT NOW WITH NEW ON-DEMAND VIDEOS ON EU TRADE RULES

New on-demand videos are available for electronics and machinery businesses in a drive to encourage them to act now and follow the new rules agreed as part of the UK’s free trade agreement with the EU.

The videos, being rolled out by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), are designed to help businesses take advantage of the deal, which maintains zero tariffs and zero quotas on trade in goods between the UK and EU.

Business sectors, including electronics and machinery will find videos on 14 priority topics including:

Importing and Exporting

Placing and selling goods on the market

Trade agreements

Operating Online

Data

Tariffs

Those electronics and machinery businesses yet to take action are being urged not to delay any longer.

Daniel Pillai, CEO of BIPV Co, which manufactures thin sheets that act as a solar panel when integrated to the roofs of buildings and vehicles, spoke to his business’s accountants, and regularly checked GOV.UK to make sure it was ready to trade with the EU under the free trade deal.

“We’d set up transport and logistics requirement with our freight forwarders and held discussions with bankers around export credit insurance and letters of credit, to make sure we had protection when exporting and importing.

“I’d encourage other businesses to visit GOV.UK and watch the new on-demand videos, which will have clear guidance to support businesses and help them to begin to take advantage of the new trading relationship we have with the EU.”

Earlier this week, Business Minister Paul Scully set out a checklist of key actions all business may need to take relating to exporting goods, professional qualifications, hiring staff, business travel, intellectual property, and accounting and reporting.

Businesses that registered for previous webinars will receive an email encouraging them to visit the new updated website.

The best place for businesses to get support is GOV.UK/transition.