Electrolube launch conformal coatings and thermal gap fillers at Productronica

To increase electronics reliability in the harshest of environments, Electrolube, the global electro-chemicals manufacturer, will launch, what it describes as, its most exciting conformal coating and thermal management innovations yet at this year’s Productronica (Messe Munich, 16-19 November). Protective solutions taking centre stage at the show will be a highly thermally conductive thermal gap filler suitable for a wide range of applications including EV’s, batteries and chargers to name but a few, and a new two-part, bio-based conformal coating that is said to be unique to the industry. Electrolube will showcase their newest innovations on the Macdermid Alpha booth 466 in Hall A4.

Electrolube has embraced industry trends and produced a conformal coating with properties that can be deployed wherever a coating is needed and is ideal for automotive and EV applications.

Pushing the boundaries of thermal management even further, Electrolube will debut the new GF600 thermal gap filler. GF600 is a two part, liquid silicone based gap filler, which is designed to provide excellent thermal performance and can be cured at room temperature or accelerated with heat. After curing, GF600 forms a low modulus elastomer, preventing the ‘pump-out phenomenon’. The low viscosity gap filler is easy to dispense and is soft and compliant for low stress applications. With extremely high thermal conductivity of 6.0 W/m.K and a wide operating temperature range from -50 to 200°C, the flame retardant GF600 is suited to filling gaps and air voids, even in the most delicate of devices with minimal stress. Designed to provide greater stability than traditional thermal interface materials, the GF600 flows into all the voids and small gaps that are present at an interface between two substrates, allowing for minimal bond line thickness and minimal thermal resistance at the interface. GF600 also remains more stable over many thermal cycles.

Performance, safety, lifetime and reliability require the most effective protection materials available. Electrolube’s portfolio of conformal coatings, thermal management products and encapsulation resins for automotive, Electric Vehicles and EV battery applications include the thermally conductive epoxy potting compounds, conformal coatings and thermal management materials

Visitors to Productronica are invited to meet the Electrolube team in Hall A4 of the Messe München, Booth 466. During the course of the show, Electrolube will be showing visitors the capabilities of their new conformal coating and new gap filler, and will be happy to talk to visitors about their process and application requirements, and advise on solutions that really make a difference.