Electrical Connectors for Packaging Machinery from the Specialist at PPMA Show in Birmingham

Yamaichi Electronics will exhibit at the PPMA Show 2021 in Birmingham from 28 – 30 September 2021. In hall 5, stand H60 the connector specialist shows a wide range of state-of-the-art connectivity for industrial machinery applications. See here an overview about 4 innovative focus products.

Y-Con Industrial RJ45 – Designed for Harshest Industrial Applications

Y-Con is a flexible modular system with proven IP67/68/69K and IP20 solutions. Different robust plastic and metal housings with additional EMI protection and vibration protection features give high security in data transmission where needed the most: production areas where reliability is a must.

Push-Pull Circular Connector Y-Circ P – Designed & Manufactured in Germany

With the Y-Circ P series Yamaichi Electronics offers an improved push-pull circular connector series. The push-pull series is designed, qualified and produced in Germany, which means fast reaction to the needs of the European customers. The high grade of vertical range of manufacturing ensures highest quality and short delivery times.

The product portfolio includes also various matching accessories as well as cable assemblies.

With the configurator the Y-Circ P connector can be directly configured to meet the specific requirements of your application. It helps to find the right connector design out of a very large number of possible combinations. configurator.yamaichi.de

First International Standard for M12 Push-Pull with Inner Locking Released: IEC 61076-2-012

The M12 Push-Pull with inner locking ensures fast and easy locking without screwing and therefore time saving up to 80% during installation is possible.

The cable-side connector engages deep into the device socket from the inside with locking hooks. As a result, the push-pull system requires only the same installation space as a common M12 connection with screw locking.

The system is IP65 / IP67 water and dust proof and uses independent sealing concepts for screw-type and push-pull connector. Thus, the mixed usage of the connectors is possible in a reliable way.

The particularly long locking hooks of the cable connector are supported by the threaded segments of the device socket. This makes the system mechanically extremely robust. In addition, this offers significant advantages when subjected to torsional loads and rotational forces.

This means the user takes advantage of all the benefits of the push-pull locking system: considerable time saving, miniaturisation, blind and tool-free contact mating with simple handling – all in accordance with the standardised M12 specification.

Y-Lock – Innovative Non-ZIF Connector with Automatic Locking Function

The Y-Lock connector family is combining a space saving and process securing design with smart and reliable technology. The connector system is designed for applications with tough requirements. Now available in three different versions, Y-Lock is able to fulfil a large spectrum of tasks in regard to mechanical, climatic and electrical specifications.

The special feature of all three Y-Lock versions is the One-Push-Lock mechanism, i.e. the FFC is plugged in and locks either by itself or via a stiffener, which provides additional locking and guiding functions. To remove the FFC, it is not necessary – as is normally the case with Non-ZIF systems – to operate an unlocking device, but it is sufficient to pull out the FFC with a defined amount of force.

A wide range of pitch and pin count variants is available. For special applications, customer-specific variants are also available.

In order to complete the Y-Lock connector Yamaichi Electronics offers Flexible Flat Cables (FFC) from its own production – the location of the in-house FFC production is the Yamaichi factory in Frankfurt (Oder), i.e. FFC Made in Germany. The FFCs are produced with latest state of the art production facilities.

