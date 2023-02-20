Eighth brick DC-DC provides 240 W from a wide input range



Flex Power Modules has extended its PKB-D series of isolated eighth-brick DC-DC converters with the launch of the PKB5213D, featuring a wide 18-60 V input range to include 24 V and 48 V nominal inputs, and a fully regulated 12 V output rated at 20 A/240 W. The part’s Isolation is 2250 VDC input to output, and is safety-rated according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1. Ideal for power-dense applications in challenging environments such as robotics for example, the thermally-optimized PKB5213D achieves 94.6 per cent efficiency at 24 V input and 50 per cent load, and has an MTBF figure of 10.6 million hours at 40°C, according to Telcordia SR-332. Maximum hot-spot operating temperature is 125°C. An optional baseplate is offered for conduction cooled applications.

The PKB5213D is fully protected with an input under-voltage lockout, output over-voltage, short circuit and current limit as well as over-temperature protection. Output rise is monotonic and the part is able to start into pre-biased loads with a remote control also available.

David Xie, director R&D and product management Shanghai of Flex Power Modules commented: “The PKB5213D our series of eighth brick DC/DCs with its wider input range down to 18 V, is now covering an even wider variety of applications.”

