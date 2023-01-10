Eggtronic unveils advanced power conversion architecture for high-power PFC applications

Eggtronic has launched a high-performance AC/DC converter technology that provides industry-leading efficiency, reduced component count and improved EMI performance in high-power applications requiring power factor correction (PFC). The technology, known as ClassEgg, was demonstrated for the first time at CES 2023.

Derived from the traditional boost PFC + LLC resonant power converter, ClassEgg is a patented, Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) converter implementation that drives down losses in high-power applications. It improves the conventional boost PFC by taking advantage of a proprietary magnetic component to ensure ZVS, lower EMI and reduced component count, offering performance higher than interleaved solutions at the cost of a standard boost PFC.

In addition, ClassEgg is said to offer better performance and lower component count than standard LLC resonant converters, thanks to a patented rectifier and control algorithm that ensures multiple regulated outputs and high efficiency simultaneously.

The result is a ‘combo’ boost PFC + LLC controller that combines simplicity and low bill of materials (BOM) with guaranteed efficient operation across a wide variety of input and output voltages. As extremely good efficiency is delivered between 10 per cent load and full load, ClassEgg is suitable for use in power supplies for TV panels, PCs, servers and large home appliances as well as power conversion in electric and hybrid vehicles and solar panel inverters.

“ClassEgg represents a step forward in combo boost PFC + LLC power design for higher power applications,” says Igor Spinella, Eggtronic’s founder and CEO. “Using ZVS to ensure maximum efficiency across the broadest possible load range, ClassEgg allows developers of next-generation, high-power applications to minimize energy use for sustainable operation while delivering high performance, optimized power densities and simplified EMC design.”

