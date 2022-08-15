EEE distributor Princeps and high-performance RF connector manufacturer COAX Connectors ink distribution agreement

Princeps, the accredited specialist distributor of obsolete and difficult-to-source electronic, electrical and e-mech components for advanced industries, has been appointed an authorised distributor by high-performance RF connector manufacturer, COAX Connectors. COAX Connectors design interconnects incorporating the latest RF connector technology which are manufactured in the UK and Asia to stringent ISO 9001/2015 quality standards.

The full range of straight and angled RF COAX Connectors’ interconnects are available through Princeps and in addition to standard gold and nickel–plated designs, alternative finishes are available including black nickel, white bronze and stainless steel, as well as custom interconnect solutions.

To complement its extensive range of RF Coaxial connectors, COAX Connectors can work closely with Princeps to design and manufacture cable assemblies to customers’ requirements for both small prototype quantities or full production orders.

David Nash, sales director at Princeps, said: “We are delighted to partner with COAX Connectors – its robust RF products are of the highest quality and its expertise in multiple markets including aerospace & defence, medical, transportation and others aligns closely with our own customer base. COAX Connectors’ latest RF technology coupled with the very competitive pricing structure we are able to offer will also be enhanced by joint FAE customer visits, ensuring customers benefit from product-specific knowledge combined with advice on our flexible ordering and delivery services as designs ramp into production.”

www.princeps.co.uk