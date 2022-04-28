EDAC award Farnell Distributor of the Year 2021

From left to right: Sales Director for EDAC Europe – Chrissy Cooper, Vice President for Product and Supplier Management at Farnell – Simon Meadmore, Managing Director for EDAC Europe – Paul Redshaw. 

EDAC Europe and MH Connectors have awarded Farnell their Distributor of the Year Award for 2021.

Demonstrating superior commitment, the team at Farnell have worked closely with EDAC/MH to substantially grow the business during 2021 by demonstrating strong market penetration, efficiency in logistics and core competencies in bringing new products to market.

The award was presented to Simon Meadmore, Farnell’s Vice President for Product and Supplier Management by EDAC Sales Director, Chrissy Cooper and Managing Director, Paul Redshaw.

The specially commissioned trophy recognises Farrell’s commitment to developing the partnership between the companies to exceed the expected relationship of buyer and seller.

The event also marks a new chapter for Farnell and EDAC, with Chrissy welcoming Heather Fulara into the role of Global Director, Interconnect. “EDAC and MH are thrilled to be working once again with Heather,” Chrissy said.

“EDAC has always worked closely with Farnell which has led to strong working bonds at all levels. This has been cemented over the past year to create a solid platform for future cooperation.

“It’s not just sales that create an exceptional distributor it’s about everyone’s genuine commitment to success.”

 

