Economical sub-miniature tactile switch from C&K supports one-million cycles

C&K, a manufacturer of high-quality electromechanical switches, has extended its tactile switch product family to include a long-life sub-miniature version. The PTS526 Series sub-miniature tactile switch expands upon the popular PTS526 switch series, with a 100 per cent increase in electrical life cycle from 500,000 to 1,000,000 actuations. The PTS526 Series addresses the growing need for high quality and competitively priced switch solutions for high-volume consumer manufacturing.

The sub-miniature PTS526 Series switch has a 5.2 x 5.2 mm footprint and a customizable thickness of 0.8 mm up to 2.0 mm. With PCB space at a premium within consumer electronics devices, the ultra-compact PTS526 Series switch enables customers to either add more functionality to a design or develop smaller end-products — all without sacrificing performance or reliability.

With a large actuation surface for easier integration, the PTS526 Series is ideally suited for applications such as home automation, IoT devices and e-cigarettes, as well as control systems for items such as drones, e-bikes and robot vacuum cleaners.

“C&K has improved the PTS526 to meet the needs of many commercial applications, which are requiring higher performance levels. The PTS526 Series is being offered with economical pricing to provide our customers with the best blend of performance and price,” comments Daisy Liu, Global Product Manager, Tactile Switches at C&K.

For more information on C&K’s new PTS526 Series tactile switches, including details and specifications, please visit: https://www.ckswitches.com/products/switches/product-details/Tactile/PTS526?Electrical_Life_Cycles=1000000