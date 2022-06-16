Economical and ultra-slim design fulfills auxiliary power needs for wall-mounted EV charging points

TTI, a specialty distributor of electronic components, is now stocking the HDR-30 and HDR-60 series of DIN rails AC/DC power from Mean Well. The economical, ultra-slim units fulfill the auxiliary power services, such as energy monitoring, control, billing, and connectivity, for wall-mounted AC electric vehicle (EV) charging points where space is limited.

Both series adapt to be installed on TS-35/7.5 or TS-35/15 mountings rails, the 30W HDR-30 has a body width of 35mm (2SU), and the 60W HDR-60 has a 52.5mm (3SU) width allowing space savings inside cabinets. Models within the two series accept a universal input of 85Vac to 264Vac (277Vac operational) and conform to EN 61000-3-2 harmonic current requirements.

The HDR-30/60 units are overvoltage category III (OVC III) rated, meeting the needs for hard-wired equipment with a permanent connection to the fixed installation. They meet EN 61558-2-16 and IEC/EN 62368 safety standards with a no-load power consumption of less than 0.3W and an isolation Class II input requiring no earth ground, making them a very competitive power supply solution for domestic and outdoor EV charging points. In addition, they can operate between -30°C and +70°C under convection cooling, enabling EV charging point manufacturers to develop quiet running and highly reliable designs.

“We have got the power!” said Oskar Czechowski, technical development manager for Power, TTI Europe. “The HDR-30 and HDR-60 DIN rail power supplies meet the needs of EV charge point manufacturers – their ultra-compact design, high efficiency, and low standby power consumption enable designers to meet eco-design directives.”

