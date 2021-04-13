Easy-to-use hardware solution for driving KOE LVDS TFT displays

Industrial LCD manufacturer KOE (Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics) has announced the introduction of an easy-to-use display interface board.

KARD, which is derived from a combination of ‘KOE’ and ‘Card’, has been designed and developed to provide a convenient, efficient solution to drive and evaluate KOE TFT display modules.

KOE are actively developing and introducing a series of value-added support tools to enable customers to assess and appraise the optical performance of an extensive range of LVDS-enabled medium-size TFT display modules. The KARD interface board allows optical performance characteristics such as contrast, brightness, colour saturation and viewing angle to be reviewed and tested within a design and development environment.

The fully embedded GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) on the KARD display interface board supports both HDMI and DisplayPort input interfaces and generates a video output signal via a 20-pin LVDS interface to drive TFT display modules with a display resolution of 640 x 480 pixels up to 1920 x 1080 pixels.

An additional on-screen display (OSD) control board, which connects to the KARD driver board via an OSD interface cable, features five micro push-button switches supporting Power On/Off, PWM (pulse width modulation) backlight brightness control, a HDMI/DisplayPort input signal selector, and display resolution configuration.

Benson Huang, marketing manager, KOE said “We are very keen to ensure our customers have access to easy-to-use, cost-effective design support solutions when using KOE TFT display modules. We are proactively enhancing an expanding range of value-added services and solutions that include touchscreens, optical bonding, high brightness backlights and display interface boards.”

Closely resembling the size of a standard business card, the KARD interface board features compact external mechanical dimensions of 55mm (w) x 90mm (h) x 14.5mm (d). The KOE KARD display interface board provides support for a range of KOE TFT display modules, from 5.7-inch up to and including 12.3-inch, which feature a 20-pin LVDS data interface.

Offering flexibility for specific market and application needs, KOE can support bespoke custom design requirements for the KARD including alternative data interfaces, display connections and touch functionality.

The new KOE KARD display interface board is now available from KOE’s worldwide sales channel and distribution partners.