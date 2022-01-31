Easy to handle ODU-MEDI-SNAP now also available in size 3.5

The plastic circular connector can now do even more

The ODU MEDI-SNAP®  has proven itself as a reliable, touch-proof solution for demanding applications in medical technology, test & measurement and industrial electronics.

Now, in the new size 3.5, this classic connector offers hybrid technologies as well as high-density solutions, and at the same time is flexible enough to allow rapid adaptation to customer’s individual needs.

Hybrid, high-density, flexible

The signal-only version accommodates 41 contacts, while hybrid inserts offer signals in combination with power and fluids. Customized solutions for media such as coax or fibre-optics also possible.

Key features:

  • Maximum performance in the smallest installation space
    • Space for up to 41 signal contacts
    • Media such as signals, power and fluids combined in one interface
    • Solutions for coax and fiber optics also available
  • User-friendly, safe and reliable due to
    • Easy connection by push-pull locking system
    • Highest patient protection according to IEC 60601-1: 2 MOPP, 2 MOOP
  • High flexibility
    • Wide variety of media inserts and pin layouts due to modular design
    • Optional PCB termination for high-density apps enables easiest assembly
    • Various options available: Sealed/unsealed straight plugs in combination with sealed/unsealed receptacles for front/rear panel mount
  • Minimal possible weight due to plastic housing

ODU also offers flexible complete systems consisting of push-pull connectors, cables with matching termination and optional labeling.

Whatever your application, ODU-UK Ltd can help solve your connector problems – why not get in touch: sales@odu-uk.co.uk or www.odu-uk.co.uk or tel: 0330 002 0640

