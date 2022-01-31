Easy to handle ODU-MEDI-SNAP now also available in size 3.5

The plastic circular connector can now do even more

The ODU MEDI-SNAP® has proven itself as a reliable, touch-proof solution for demanding applications in medical technology, test & measurement and industrial electronics.

Now, in the new size 3.5, this classic connector offers hybrid technologies as well as high-density solutions, and at the same time is flexible enough to allow rapid adaptation to customer’s individual needs.

Hybrid, high-density, flexible

The signal-only version accommodates 41 contacts, while hybrid inserts offer signals in combination with power and fluids. Customized solutions for media such as coax or fibre-optics also possible.

Key features:

Maximum performance in the smallest installation space Space for up to 41 signal contacts Media such as signals, power and fluids combined in one interface Solutions for coax and fiber optics also available

User-friendly, safe and reliable due to Easy connection by push-pull locking system Highest patient protection according to IEC 60601-1: 2 MOPP, 2 MOOP

High flexibility Wide variety of media inserts and pin layouts due to modular design Optional PCB termination for high-density apps enables easiest assembly Various options available: Sealed/unsealed straight plugs in combination with sealed/unsealed receptacles for front/rear panel mount

Minimal possible weight due to plastic housing

ODU also offers flexible complete systems consisting of push-pull connectors, cables with matching termination and optional labeling.

