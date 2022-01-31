Easy to handle ODU-MEDI-SNAP now also available in size 3.5

The plastic circular connector can now do even more
The ODU MEDI-SNAP® has proven itself as a reliable, touch-proof solution for demanding applications in medical technology, test & measurement and industrial electronics.
Now, in the new size 3.5, this classic connector offers hybrid technologies as well as high-density solutions, and at the same time is flexible enough to allow rapid adaptation to customer’s individual needs.
Hybrid, high-density, flexible
The signal-only version accommodates 41 contacts, while hybrid inserts offer signals in combination with power and fluids. Customized solutions for media such as coax or fibre-optics also possible.
Key features:
- Maximum performance in the smallest installation space
- Space for up to 41 signal contacts
- Media such as signals, power and fluids combined in one interface
- Solutions for coax and fiber optics also available
- User-friendly, safe and reliable due to
- Easy connection by push-pull locking system
- Highest patient protection according to IEC 60601-1: 2 MOPP, 2 MOOP
- High flexibility
- Wide variety of media inserts and pin layouts due to modular design
- Optional PCB termination for high-density apps enables easiest assembly
- Various options available: Sealed/unsealed straight plugs in combination with sealed/unsealed receptacles for front/rear panel mount
- Minimal possible weight due to plastic housing
ODU also offers flexible complete systems consisting of push-pull connectors, cables with matching termination and optional labeling.
Whatever your application, ODU-UK Ltd can help solve your connector problems – why not get in touch: sales@odu-uk.co.uk or www.odu-uk.co.uk or tel: 0330 002 0640