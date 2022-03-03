EAO to debut latest motion control and HMI innovations at Drives & Controls 2022

Human Machine Interface and motion control specialist EAO Ltd will be showcasing its latest stepper motors, drivers, thermal management and HMI switch introductions at the NEC in Birmingham, April 5-7th 2022. Visitors to Drives and Controls 2022 will be able to experience the first outing of product innovations now available from EAO, the release of which have been ‘bottle-necked’ due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including…

Motors and Motion Control Devices: Stand G-102 will feature the next generation of Sanyo Denki hybrid stepper motors which offer up to 40% higher holding torque, 3dB(A) less noise and 2.4% higher efficiency than conventional steppers. Along with a working demo of Sanyo Denki’s PB Series of closed loop steppers and drivers, visitors will also be able to review the company’s wide range of DC and AC steppers and will have the opportunity to quiz EAO’s experts on unit customisation, including fitting encoders and brakes, machining special shafts and fitting additional cable harnesses.

Thermal Management Products: EAO will also take the opportunity presented by Drives and Controls 2022 to exhibit Sanyo Denki’s latest advances in cooling technology. The company’s portfolio of high performance, long-life and waterproof, dual bearing AC and DC axial and centrifugal fans will be featured, together with its range of complementary PWM and IoT enabled controllers that determine and monitor cooling sensors and fan speed. Of particular interest to enclosure designers, EAO will also be exhibiting Sanyo Denki’s new portable dual chamber airflow and impedance testing system that enables speedy on-site measurement and optimisation of cooling architectures in high static pressure applications such as servers, telecom racks and digital signage.

HMI Switches

HMI products to be showcased on Stand G102 include EAO’s new industry 4.0 enabled, IO-Link food-grade capacitive pushbutton switches, and the company’s new illuminated symbol, anti-vandal metal-bodied switches. Also featured will be EAO’s Series 45 range of 22mm mount, IP69K sealed industrial switches that come in metal- and plastic-bodied variants, and its extensive range of E-Stop (emergency stop) switches, including rugged, compact, low-depth metal bodied devices.

For further information please visit the Show page here on the EAO website, email Robert Davies, EAO UK Marketing Manager at Robert.Davies@eao.com or visit: https://www.drives-expo.com/

Visitors to Drives and Controls 2022 can pre-register for the Show by clicking here