EAO introduces new configurable, modular in-cabin keypads

Developed in accordance with the demanding IATF 16949 automotive quality standard EAO’s latest compact two- and six-pushbutton Series 09 keypads feature a modular design ideal for reliable and safe E1 operation in heavy duty in-cabin vehicular applications.

The new modular Series 09 keypads feature impressive application-specific configuration options for both the button illumination and the communication interfaces and offers customers the ability to easily customise both the selection and arrangement of the symbols. Application areas include both the classic HMI inside a vehicle, such as switching headlights on/off and operating the windscreen wipers, as well as application specific switching in special vehicles.

Series 09 in-cabin six pushbutton keypads are available in SUPER, PLUS and BASIC variants, differing only in terms of illumination options and the communication interface. All three variants are available with CAN (Controller Area Network) bus connectivity. Customers can easily customise the new keypads thanks to a variety of illumination options and interchangeable ISO 7000 or custom symbols. For additional application flexibility EAO also offers the BASIC product in a two-button format that is ideal for use as a replacement for conventional rocker switches in applications that call for an ultra-compact double switch located remote from the primary control panel.

According to EAO marketing manager Robert Davies, workstations in heavy-duty and special vehicles, as well applications within a driver’s personal space, present increasingly demanding requirements in terms of the useability, safety, functionality, and reliability, and in the design of their operating systems: “Advanced technologies are growing in importance in heavy-duty and special vehicles, a trend that EAO technologists have reflected in the latest additions to the Series 09 family,” Davies said. “The new Series 09 keypads feature impressive application-specific configuration options for the illumination and the communication interfaces as well as the flexibility needed to make a customised selection and arrangement of the symbols.”

Summary of the advantages of EAO’s new Series 09 in-cabin keypads

Programmable RGB halo ring and symbol illumination (can be controlled separately)

High-quality modular automotive design with IP5K4 front protection

Reliable HMI developed according to recognised automotive standard IATF 16949

Available with CAN bus connection or as hard-wired variants

Interchangeable ISO 7000 or customer-specific symbols

The new Series 09 in-cabin keypads can be combined with one another on a modular basis. Low installation depth and a choice of quick-action snap-in or screw mounting ensures flexible and straightforward installation within the HMI, in either vertical or horizontal alignment.