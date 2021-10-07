EAO Extends Switch Range into Industry 4.0 Arena

New Series 84 IO-Link Touch touch-operated devices are capacitive rugged, bright and configurable

Burgess Hill, August 16th 2021 – The trend towards digitisation of Human Machine Interfaces in the industrial sector is leading OEMs to adopt radically new approaches to machinery design and manufacture. At the same time, digitisation is creating an even more intensive working environment for operators of the equipment

Mindful of these requirements HMI specialist EAO Ltd has introduced a new family of capacitive switches that enable new generations of digital machine systems to be intelligently connected via an IO link controller to higher level bus systems or a programmable logic controller (PLC). Targeting new and emerging factory automation applications the new Series 84 IO-Link Touch touch-operated switches are freely configurable, bright and uniquely, jet-wash sealed to IP69K.

According to Robert Davies, Marketing Manager with EAO Ltd., machine manufacturers must overcome demanding challenges in order to fully digitise their designs, not least in terms of system complexity and the enormous investment required: “Thanks to the globally established IO-Link communication interface and programmable connection options, our new Series 84 IO-Link Touch touch-operated switches can be networked via an integrated M12 5-pin screw connection, rendering the equipment Industry 4.0 compliant”, Davies said. “Series 84 IO-Link Touch switches require a mounting depth of just 25.8 mm”.

Application-specific yet highly configurable

EAO offers the new Series 84 IO-Link Touch switches in three HMI variants – standard, stainless steel and hygiene – together with a range of application specific actuators and indicators, rendering the new family of switches ideal for a wide range of mechanical engineering applications.

“The many potential uses for Series 84 IO-Link Touch switches centre around their freely selectable configuration capability, which can be precisely aligned to the respective application – from illumination, to symbols, to the switching function”, Davies continued. “For example, the illumination can switch on with a deliberate delay when actuated, and HMI operational readiness can be signalled by green illumination, which changes to yellow when actuated and then to red a few seconds later. The configuration remains stored on the HMI even with no power supplied”.

Innovative RGB LED illumination. Four lateral illuminated windows integrated into the front frame of Series 84 IO-Link Touch switches ensure excellent visibility of the entire status display. The static or flashing RGB LED illumination is particularly bright and thanks to the integrated ambient light level sensor, is always illuminates at the right intensity for a particular lighting condition. This feature also optimises the HMI’s power consumption as well as LED lifetime. High contrast, optionally illuminated standard or custom symbols combined with their attractive design means the new IO-Link Touch switches are able to visually integrate into any modern application setting.

