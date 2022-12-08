EAO adds dual contact devices to Series 09 universal switch family

Developed in accordance with the demanding IATF 16949 automotive quality standard EAO has extended its versatile Series 09 universal switch family with the addition of configurable dual switch-contact variants for in-cabin vehicular applications. Like all switches in Series 09 family, the new devices have been specially designed for reliable and safe E1 operation in automotive HMIs, particularly within EVs, buses, trucks and special vehicles.

Manufactured with a durable surface coating the new dual contact Series 09 universal switches feature a modular, ergonomic design that delivers enhanced haptics, tactile feedback and IP5K4 protection. They are available with illuminated symbols in accordance with ISO 7000. The Basic range includes switches with white symbol illumination, and the option of one, three or zero red LED status indicators. Devices with red symbol illumination for use as warning-lights are available as standard, together with blind plug versions and indicators without a mechanical function.

EAO’s new Series 09 switches meet the most demanding requirements of HMIs in today’s EVs, bus, truck and special vehicles, and also cater for the comfort and convenience of the operator.

According to EAO marketing manager Robert Davies, switch safety, useability, functionality, and reliability figure highly on the list of design requirements: “The high level of configurability provided by our new Series 09 switches makes them ideal for a wide range of in-cab switching and safety function applications”, Davies said. “The diagnostic capability provided by resistance (Namur) coding, together with the option of two redundant switching signals enables, for example, efficient switch status monitoring and prompt detection of cable breakages. Alternatively, the additional switching elements can be used to switch a second output.”

Typical applications for Series 09 dual contact universal switches

Menu / reset button

Heated seats / air-conditioning / fan

Transmission control

SOS and hazard light switch

Lock / unlock

Headlight on / off

Various driving functions

www.eao.com/09-universal-switch