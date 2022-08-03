EA DEMOPACK with Wifi, BT and 2.8“ IPS display

Designing a product with a colour TFT display and touch-screen does not have to be complex. MMS Electronics has available EA uniTFTs smart displays to get projects off to a flying start. With integrated graphics controller, extensive graphics functions, on-board USB, I²C, SPI and serial interfaces. The EA uniTFTs displays use improved IPS-Panels with AACS technology (All Angle Colour Stability). This means contrast and colours are retained even at extreme viewing angles. With high brightness typ. 1,000 cd/m² and above the displays are clearly readable even in direct sunlight. Fitted with an optically bonded PCAP touch panel. The display is programmed using the uniTFTDesigner Windows software with simulator and ready to run examples. Display Visons designed various evaluation boards to show the versatility of the EA uniTFTs smart displays.

The latest addition is the EA DEMOPACK-WiFiBT with a 2.8” EA uniTFTs028-ATC IPS display. This DEMOPACK includes radio micro controller ESP32 to add Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communication to the display. The project for the ESP32 is fully documented and shows how to connect a Bluetooth keyboard to the uniTFTs display; another example using Wi-Fi shows how to retrieve online weather information and create a weather station with the EA uniTFTS smart display.

The ESP32 is programmed via USB using the Arduino IDE. DEMOPACKs, displays and documentation are available from the MMS Electronics Ltd web shop. The EA uniTFTs smart displays are available in size 2.0″, 2.8″, 3.5″ and 4.3″ and have the pin-out and connector to connect to the DEMOPACK boards.

Available from MMS Electronics are EA DEMOPACK-RGBANA, this demopack controls an RGB LED, IO and analogue inputs. EA DEMOPACK-CLIMA is an application for CO2, temperature and humidity measurements. EA DEMOPACK-RELAY application shows how to use the smart display I/O and a 5A current measurement. EA DEMOPACK-CONNI is an application with several level shifter for RS-232 (±12V), RS-485, RS-422, SPI (5V), I²C (5V). EA DEMOPACK-WiFiBT adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communication. EA DEMOPACK-LAN with Ethernet connection.

The EA uniTFTs smart displays with 4 analogue inputs, 8 free definable IO; USB, I²C and SPI serial interfaces simplifies most instrument designs.

MMS Electronics Ltd established in 1997; based in Pool-in-Wharfedale, Leeds is the authorised UK distributor for the 2,000 plus LCD, IPS TFT, OLED display products from Display Visions and represents many other world class display and sensor manufacturers. To find out more information or order samples visit the MMS Electronics web shop.

