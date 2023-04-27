e-Paper displays feature low power bi-stable display technology

Display solutions and embedded systems provider Review Display Systems (RDS) has announced the availability of a range of monochrome and colour e-Paper displays from display manufacturer Holitech Technology Corporation.

Review Display Systems can support and supply a wide range of monochrome and colour e-Paper display panels in sizes from 1.54-inch to 31.2-inch. Segment and dot matrix types, with a range of different resolutions are available.

Ideal for low-power applications, e-Paper displays use a bi-stable display technology where no applied power is required to maintain a display image. The display image will be retained when all power sources are removed. An e-Paper display will only consume power when the display image is being changed or updated.

The internal structure of the display includes a layer of transparent electrophoretic liquid which contains microcapsules or micro-cups. Each micro-cup contains white particles with negative charge, yellow particles with negative charge, magenta particles with positive charge, and cyan particles with positive charge. When different voltages are applied, the different colour particles migrate to the top layer and become visible to the observer. All the colour pigments are in each individual pixel, this helps to eliminate light attenuation, and ensures paper-like readability in all lighting conditions and viewing angles. Colour mixing techniques can enable a colour spectrum of 32K colours.

Bi-stable e-Paper displays can help to significantly reduce system power consumption and extend the lifetime of battery-power products. Substantial power savings can be achieved when using an e-Paper display when compared with an equivalent-sized TFT LCD display.

Holitech e-Paper displays operate as reflective mode displays, therefore in bright, ambient light environments, the display image will appear brighter with enhanced levels of colour saturation. Users of e-Paper displays are not subject to the same eye fatigue that can be experienced when using TFT LCDs for a prolonged period of time. The need for an LED backlight is eliminated, which also reduces power consumption when compared to transmissive TFT LCD displays.

e-Paper displays are comprised of an ink layer laminated to a flexible, plastic film substrate. Plastic-based e-Paper displays enable the completed end product to be substantially lighter and thinner than products using glass-based display substrates. The use of plastic-based e-Paper displays can also provide a more rugged and durable display solution while glass-based TFTs can be susceptible to extreme shock, vibration, and physical impacts.

Holitech e-Paper displays are suitable for use in a wide range of innovative and unique applications including battery-powered devices, handheld equipment, wearables, medical systems, retail pricing displays, IoT devices and many more.

The Holitech e-Paper display product range is now available from Review Display Systems.

