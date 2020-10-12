E-Design Webinars: Greenliant present ‘Capabilities of SSDs for Aerospace & Industrial Markets’

Astute is pleased to announce the first ‘In Partnership’ webinar with memory franchise, Greenliant. 15 October, 10 am

Astute’s ‘In Partnership with’ webinars bring our franchises to you for a focused 30 minutes on product offerings, industry specifics and more.

Astute Electronics is an authorised, franchised UK and Ireland distributor and design-in partner for Greenliant – a global manufacturer of high-reliability, high-endurance solid state storage and memory products for embedded systems.

Greenliant specialises in embedded solid state storage for Hi-Rel Mil/Aero, defence, aviation, transportation, industrial automation, medical, and test & measurement with products designed for long-term systems to reduce obsolescence and costly redesigns.

Thanks to solid state drive (SSD) advances, engineers in the aerospace and industrial sectors have more options to choose from—in terms of capacity, reliability, endurance, security—when designing in data storage.

As a trusted supplier to aerospace and industrial customers, Greenliant will share insights on how SSDs address the challenges of demanding system applications.

The webinar will explore:

High reliability considerations

High endurance considerations

Security features

Long-term support

There will be a live Q&A session at the end of the webinar where Greenliant’s director of application engineering will be available to answer your questions.

You can find out more and REGISTER here

ABOUT GREENLIANT

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

ABOUT ASTUTE

Astute Electronics Ltd is a highly accredited franchised electronics distributor and procurement specialist, serving the world’s leading OEM and EMS companies with global product sourcing and traceability, electronic product design, logistics & supply-chain management as well as product obsolescence management. www.astute.global