E-band high power amplifiers for long-range telecoms links

Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of RF-to-mmWave components and subsystems, has made available the extended Cerus range of high-power E-band amplifiers designed for long-range commercial or military telecommunications applications, including LEO and High Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS).

The high power Cerus range is now available in 1-, 4- and 8-way amplifier versions. All the amplifiers integrate Filtronic GaAs HEMT PA MMICs, which are matched in performance and power-combined in waveguide to maximise power output. The 4- and 8-way models feature an integral temperature sensor with an analogue output for accurate monitoring of thermal characteristics, along with the option of control circuitry for functions including gain control, mute control and alarms.

The Cerus amplifiers operate in the band 71 – 76GHz and 81 – 86GHz and offers excellent saturated power output levels up to +36dBm or higher, and 1dB gain compression point at +31dBm. The transmit power control range is 10dB, and small signal gain is typically 24dB.

With a typical output third order intermodulation product (OIP3) of +39.5dBm at +29dBm output power, the high linearity of the amplifiers enables them to support 256QAM modulation for high-capacity transmission.

Measuring just 40 x 40 x 47mm and weighing only 160g, their low SWAP (size, weight and power) makes them ideal for airborne and HAPS applications.

Input and output connection is via WR12 waveguide, and DC connection is via a multi-pin connector.