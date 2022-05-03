Do you remember Eddystone die-cast boxes?

The Eddystone range is one of several die-cast box families that Hammond manufactures in high volumes.

At one time ‘back in the day’ Eddystone was the leading brand of die-cast enclosures. Manufactured by GEC-Marconi for their own use, they rapidly became available to the electronics industry through other enclosure companies and catalogue and specialist distributors. When GEC-Marconi stopped manufacturing them in 1998, Hammond bought the IP, tools and stock, and are still making this well-respected range today. Indeed, one size of the Eddystone family is the best-selling die-cast enclosure by volume to this day. The Eddystone range is one of several general-purpose families that we manufacture. The other main ones are the 1590 with a plain interior, the 1590 with ribbed interior walls and the 1550 plain wall range. The 1590 is available with flanged or plain lids or flanged or plain bases and selected sizes are supplied with a gasket for IP65 sealing. The 1550 is supplied with IP66 gaskets as standard and IP67 gaskets as an upgrade alternative.

The Eddystone family

Eddystone features

10 sizes from 53 x 38 x 27 to 188 x 120 x 78, all with 4mm thick lid

5 sizes with deep lids from 11 x 60 x 12 with a 23mm lid to 145 x 95 x 45 with a 32mm lid (available while supplies last)

Available in plain finish

Lap joint construction gives protection to IP54

Good EMC performance

Mechanically rugged

The 1590 family

Available with a comprehensive range of options: plain lid and plain base, flanged lid with plain base and plain lid with flanged base.

1590 features

Plain thin walls

Available in natural or satin black powder coated finish

Lap joint construction gives protection to IP54

37 sizes with plain lid and plain base from 51 x 51 x 25 to 254 x 70 x 50

32 sizes with flanged lid and plain base from 51 x 51 x 25 to 254 x 70 x 50

32 sizes with plain lid and flanged base from 51 x 51 x 25 to 254 x 70 x 50

Optional gasket gives protection to IP6

1590 ribbed features

Ribbed thin walls

7 sizes with plain lid and plain base from 50 x 50 x 31 to 192 x 111 x 61, IP54

2 sizes with flanged lid and plain base 121 x 66 x 40 and 153 x 83 x 50, IP54

5 sizes with plain lid and flanged base from 101 x 50 x 25 to 192 x 112 x 61, IP54

2 sizes in all versions 121 x 66 x 40 and 153 x 83 x 50, IP65

Other thin wall versions

1590 STOMP versions in a variety of colours, sized for electric guitar pedal boxes

1590STP octagonal and 1590TRP trapezoidal versions

1590Z thick wall heavy duty version, sealed to IP68 – 23 sizes from 50 x 45 x 30 to 400 x 230 x 180

The 1550 family

The 1550 family is sealed to IP54 with no gasket. As standard, two pre-formed economical self-adhesive EVA foam gaskets are supplied that increase the sealing to IP66 if required. An alternative optional gasket is available to further increase the sealing to IP67.

1550 features

Thin wall

Available in natural or satin black powder coated finish

15 sizes from 60 x 55 x 30 to 275 x 175 x 66, IP54

Sealing on all sizes can be increased to IP66 using the included gasket

Optional silicone rubber gasket for all sizes increases the sealing to IP67

The 1550Z family

All sizes of the thick wall 1550Z except the smallest carry an impact rating of IK08 in accordance with IEC62262. All sizes are sealed to IP66.

1550Z features

Thick wall

Available in natural or textured black powder coated finish

18 sizes from 50 x 45 x 30 including a 6mm deep lid, to 223 x 147 x 83 including a 33mm deep lid

Securing screws are outside the gasket

Apart from 3 smaller sizes, through box-blind holes are provided for wall mounting

Sealed to IP66 as standard using pre-formed one-piece silicon rubber gasket

North American Mark of Safety – cUL & UL listed. Certified to NEMA 4X standards – File #E71073

To help you in specifying your requirements you can download PDF, AutoCAD .dxf and 3D Solid Model .igs and .stp files for all our products from our web site.