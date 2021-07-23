DJ Electronic Manufacturing Partners unveil new brand

DJ, the leading Electronic Manufacturing Partners based in York are delighted to launch their new visual identity. Born from the desire to clearly communicate the expertise and services offered by DJ, the new branding underpins their quality service, and the range of client partnerships they can support.

The project includes a full rebrand, a new website and a refreshed social media focus. The rich blue and copper of the logo denote the premium positioning that DJ occupy, with innovative practice both in the assembly and development of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBA).

The new website www.djassembly.com illustrates the electronic manufacturing services that DJ can provide, from their core capabilities in PCB assembly to more complex Box Build Solutions and the innovative design processes reinforced by case studies from project partners.

Organisations that have benefited from DJ’s partnership approach range from dynamic local companies to an international military contractor and academic institutions.

DJ proudly invest in their partners, from innovators to large scale manufacturers by offering ‘StockPLUS’. The unique pre-order system allows clients to access long lead-time components to fully assembled PCBs, paid for and stored by DJ, ready for immediate delivery only when required.

“Our new identity provides a vision of an exciting future for DJ,” said Tony Hunt, Managing Director. “The new brand is coupled with our strong ambition to develop new industry partnerships, reinforced by our history of consistency and quality.”